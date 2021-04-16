BR.centralwalkersoftball.040721.01.jpg
Buy Now

Walker’s pitcher Lainee Bailey pitches against Central at Randy Bradshaw Field in Walker, La on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Nonselect

CLASS 5A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Slidell (10-14-1) at No. 1 West Monroe (27-2)

No. 17 Dutchtown (14-17) at No. 16 Benton (14-14)

No. 24 Denham Springs (14-14) at No. 9 Natchitoches Central (21-8)

No. 25 Fontainebleau (17-8) at No. 8 Central-BR (20-5)

No. 28 Parkway (10-15) at No. 5 Airline (16-5)

No. 21 Destrehan (19-11) at No. 12 Northshore (20-4)

No. 20 Ruston (16-14) at No. 13 West Ouachita (18-13)

No. 29 Southside (13-12) at No. 4 Walker (25-4)

No. 30 New Iberia (9-16) at No. 3 Barbe (26-2)

No. 19 Acadiana (14-13) at No. 14 Haughton (16-9)

No. 22 Zachary (12-15) at No. 11 Live Oak (20-12)

No. 27 Sulphur (9-16) at No. 6 Sam Houston (24-5)

No. 26 Mandeville (13-11) at No. 7 Pineville (21-9)

No. 23 Chalmette (14-6) at No. 10 Hahnville (20-11)

No. 18 Ponchatoula (19-10) at No. 15 Alexandria (15-14)

No. 31 Captain Shreve (12-20) at No. 2 St. Amant (23-2)

CLASS 4A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Warren Easton (5-4) at No. 1 North DeSoto (28-5)

No. 17 South Lafourche (11-12) at No. 16 Cecilia (11-17)

No. 24 A.J. Ellender (5-15) at No. 9 Franklin Parish (16-13)

No. 25 Breaux Bridge (5-13) at No. 8 Assumption (18-9)

No. 28 Opelousas (5-10) at No. 5 North Vermillion (18-7)

No. 21 Minden (5-12) at No. 12 Northwood-Shreveport (13-13)

No. 20 Rayne (7-14) at No. 13 Leesville (13-21)

No. 29 South Terrebonne (4-17) at No. 4 Neville (15-12)

No. 30 Edna Karr (5-3) at No. 3 Tioga (23-5)

No. 19 Washington-Marion (11-10) at No. 14 DeRidder (6-15)

No. 22 Livonia (12-11) at No. 11 Lakeshore (8-10)

No. 27 Westgate (7-14) at No. 6 Franklinton (20-8)

No. 26 McMain (9-7) at No. 7 Eunice (21-5)

No. 23 Morgan City (5-16) at No. 10 Belle Chasse (10-12)

No. 18 Huntington (12-4) at No. 15 Pearl River (12-10)

No. 31 L.B. Landry (5-4-1) at No. 2 Beau Chene (19-2)

CLASS 3A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Booker T. Washington (8-7-1) at No. 1 Grant (19-6)

No. 17 Church Point (12-13) at No. 16 Caldwell Parish (12-15)

No. 24 St. James (8-16) at No. 9 Brusly (17-13)

No. 25 Patterson (6-14) at No. 8 South Beauregard (18-14)

No. 28 Loranger (8-19) at No. 5 Buckeye (22-9)

No. 21 Jennings (15-12) at No. 12 Iota (15-11)

No. 20 Albany (6-9) at No. 13 Union Parish (12-8)

No. 29 Ville Platte (4-12) at No. 4 Iowa (22-5)

No. 30 Carroll (8-7) at No. 3 Jena (20-8)

No. 19 Kenner Discovery (15-9) at No. 14 Berwick (15-10)

No. 22 Erath (11-14) at No. 11 Pine Prairie (10-9)

No. 27 Mansfield (7-9) at No. 6 Lutcher (21-8)

No. 26 Marksville (7-9) at No. 7 Sterlington (18-11)

No. 23 Jewel Sumner (14-10) at No. 10 North Webster (16-6)

No. 18 West Feliciana (14-8) at No. 15 Mamou (13-10)

No. 31 Lake Charles College Prep (9-13) at No. 2 Kaplan (24-5)

CLASS 2A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Lakeview (0-14) at No. 1 Many (28-5)

No. 17 Springfield (11-12) at No. 16 Avoyelles Public Charter (11-12)

No. 24 North Caddo (5-15) at No. 9 Kinder (18-12)

No. 25 Pickering (6-19) at No. 8 Loreauville (20-10)

No. 28 Vidalia (6-20) at No. 5 Lakeside (18-8)

No. 21 Delcambre (10-16) at No. 12 French Settlement (18-9)

No. 20 DeQuincy (10-13) at No. 13 Beekman Charter (12-15)

No. 29 Jonesboro-Hodge (1-20) at No. 4 Winnfield (18-9)

No. 30 Delhi Charter (4-22) at No. 3 Rosepine (25-3)

No. 19 Fisher (11-6) at No. 14 Pine (12-8)

No. 22 Mangham (8-17) at No. 11 Bunkie (13-11)

No. 27 Avoyelles (11-13) at No. 6 D’Arbonne Woods Charter (18-11)

No. 26 Vinton (9-16) at No. 7 Port Barre (13-9)

No. 23 Welsh (10-13) at No. 10 Lake Arthur (17-7)

No. 18 South Plaquemines (10-6) at No. 15 Red River (21-6)

No. 31 Oakdale (1-17) at No. 2 Doyle (25-5)

CLASS 1A

Bidistrict

No. 1 Oak Grove (15-6) bye

No. 17 Plain Dealing (3-3) at No. 16 Delhi (2-15)

No. 9 Haynesville (6-9) bye

No. 8 Grand Lake (12-13) bye

No. 5 Logansport (17-8) bye

No. 12 Ringgold (6-14)

No. 13 Block (5-17), bye

No. 4 Montgomery (24-7) bye

No. 3 Merryville (16-5) bye

No. 11 East Beauregard (5-11) bye

No. 6 Oberlin (12-6) bye

No. 7 Delta Charter (9-15) bye

No. 10 Centerville (7-10) bye

No. 18 Arcadia (1-11) at No. 15 Northwood-Lena (1-19)

No. 2 LaSalle (22-7) bye

CLASS B

Bidistrict

No. 1 Forest (18-8) bye

No. 17 Castor (11-14) at No. 16 Fairview (11-7)

No. 24 Maurepas (3-21) at No. 9 Anacoco (16-14)

No. 8 Bell City (11-7) bye

No. 5 Quitman (25-7) bye

No. 21 Monterey (10-8) at No. 12 Oak Hill (14-11)

No. 20 Weston (9-17) at No. 13 Pitkin (18-13)

No. 4 Converse (20-6) bye

No. 3 Florien (19-10)

No. 19 Doyline (8-11) at No. 14 Lacassine (12-12)

No. 22 Simsboro (16-13) at No. 11 Saline (16-13)

No. 6 Zwolle (15-7) bye

No. 7 Stanley (20-11) bye

No. 23 Mt. Hermon (9-17) at No. 10 Choudrant (18-10)

No. 18 Negreet (15-9) at No. 15 Elizabeth (13-10)

No. 2 Holden (23-8) bye

CLASS C

Regional

No. 1 Calvin (16-10) bye

No. 9 Hicks (15-13) at No. 8 Evans (11-9)

No. 12 Hornbeck (6-13) at No. 5 Ebarb (13-12)

No. 13 Pleasant Hill (3-18) at No. 4 Kilbourne (16-8)

No. 14 Simpson (0-14) at No. 3 Summerfield (15-13)

No. 11 Starks (7-15) at No. 6 Harrisonburg (8-11)

No. 10 Downsville (8-20) at No. 7 Georgetown (10-15)

No. 15 South Cameron (0-14) at No. 2 Plainview (12-12)

Select

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

No. 1 John Curtis (22-4) bye

No. 5 St. Joseph’s Academy (11-9) at No. 4 Chapelle (16-14)

No. 6 C.E. Byrd (5-22) at No. 3 Mt. Carmel (12-14)

No. 2 Dominican (18-7) bye

DIVISION II

Regional

No. 16 St. Michael (5-18) at No. 1 Hannan (18-8)

No. 9 David Thibodaux (16-9) at No. 8 Teurlings (13-13)

No. 12 Lusher Charter (14-1) at No. 5 Parkview Baptist (12-12)

No. 13 University (9-10) at No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (16-5)

No. 14 Cabrini (10-8) at No. 3 Haynes Academy (19-6)

No. 11 De La Salle (16-5) at No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic (18-10)

No. 10 Patrick Taylor (13-5) at No. 7 Academy of Our Lady (17-7)

No. 15 Loyola (4-22) at No. 2 St. Thomas More (20-8)

DIVISION III

Regional

No. 1 Notre Dame (26-5) bye

No. 9 Ascension Episcopal (15-9) at No. 8 Catholic-NI (11-15)

No. 12 Pope John Paul II (3-16) at No. 5 St. Charles (14-12)

No. 13 Dunham (5-9) at No. 4 Houma Christian (19-7)

No. 14 St. Mary’s Academy (1-7) at No. 3 Menard (18-14)

No. 11 McGehee (10-5) at No. 6 Northlake Christian (13-9)

No. 10 Episcopal (11-6) at No. 7 Lafayette Christian (8-19)

No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (18-6) bye

DIVISION IV

Regional

No. 16 False River (8-15) at No. 1 Calvary Baptist (22-6)

No. 9 Ouachita Christian (16-13) at No. 8 Opelousas Catholic (15-11)

No. 12 Riverside Academy (17-7) at No. 5 St. Frederick (19-8)

No. 13 Covenant Christian (17-8) at No. 4 St. John (14-4)

No. 14 Ascension Catholic (9-8) at No. 3 Ascension Christian (12-8)

No. 11 St. Edmund (15-7) at No. 6 Cedar Creek (16-10)

No. 10 Sacred Heart-VP (17-9) at No. 7 Central Catholic (21-7)

No. 15 Highland Baptist (10-5) at No. 2 Catholic-PC (21-7)

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Northside Christian (22-3) bye

No. 5 Family Community (17-8) at No. 4 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (8-12)

No. 6 Grace Christian (7-10) at No. 3 University Academy-Cenla (16-9)

No. 7 Family Christian (5-3) at No. 2 Claiborne Christian (16-7)

View comments