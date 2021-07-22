Seimone Augustus enjoyed quite a ride with USA Basketball that included three Olympic gold medals. And the turning point was taking a seat in a golf cart.
The late Sue Gunter, who coached Augustus her first year at LSU, was waiting outside the LSU locker room in the golf cart that day.
“Usually when coach Gunter came over in the golf cart that meant somebody was in trouble,” Augustus recalled. “Either they skipped class or did something else, but I knew I had not done any of that. I went outside and sat next to her.”
Gunter had fielded a call from USA Basketball asking why Augustus had not returned a pre-camp questionnaire. Gunter needed an answer. There was a summer team camp for college players looming and as the nation’s top freshman, Augustus was in line to get an invite.
Augustus was reluctant to do it. She was cut from USA Basketball camps as a high schooler and prior to her freshman year at LSU. Of course, the third time was a charm and set the tone for three Olympic berths. But only because Gunter asked.
“Coach Gunter asked me if I would do it for her,” Augustus said. “She said she would never ask me again. One of the hardest things about that is she passed the next year and never got to see me play on the team.”
At the time, the former Capitol High star was years away from becoming the National Player of the Year at LSU and a WNBA star with the Minnesota Lynx. The USA Basketball experiences proved to be fulfilling and rewarding in the following years. It also provided lessons she would apply as the Lynx won four WNBA titles.
“When I was little girl, there was no WNBA,” Augustus said. “I had a poster of the national team on my wall. That was my goal. My Dad and I talked about it. We dreamed about it.”
The chance to play the older stars, like Lisa Leslie, Tina Thompson and Delisha Milton-Jones in 2008 in Beijing was a dream come true and a transformational experience.
“I was always a scorer, but I had to adapt my game,” Augustus said. “I watched Delisha and what she did to fit a role. For me, it became about defense and bringing energy off the bench.
“The more I played, I understood the process, but also I learned more about the game and how it all fit together with offense, defense and each player on that level.”
Putting the gold medal won in Beijing around her father’s neck after the final game remains a life highlight for Augustus. Her parents, Seymore and Kim, were there to cheer her on in 2008 and again in London in 2012.
Her parents did not attend the 2016 Olympics in Rio and it became an unexpected flash point, thanks to the historic summer flooding in Baton Rouge. She was unable to reach her family for several days.
During an emotional post-game press conference, Augustus talked about playing for and making Baton Rouge and Louisiana proud.
“That (Rio Olympics) was hard,” Augustus recalled. “We were staying on a boat and could not leave because there was zika virus. Then I saw what was going on at home.
“Being able to provide something positive, an escape from what was going on at home for at least for a little while meant something to me. It was always important for me to represent Baton Rouge and Louisiana. ”