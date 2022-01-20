Questions about multiple items related to the select/nonselect split championships and proposed pay raises for contest officials were among the most notable convention items discussed during the LHSAA’s Zoom meeting held Thursday.
The Baton Rouge-New Orleans meeting was the last of three area meetings conducted in advance of the LHSAA’s convention set for Jan. 26-28 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
“There was not any particular item that dominated the time in any of the meetings,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “In traveling the state as we have done in the past, usually Shreveport and Orleans are the ones with the most pointed questions."
Because COVID-19 restrictions forced the LHSAA to cancel its 2021 convention, the convention will tackle two agendas with a combined total of 62 items.
Split proposals
One proposal from the executive committee on the 2021 agenda and multiple proposals on the 2022 agenda address the LHSAA’s select/nonselect split for football, boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball in different ways.
The 2021 proposal restates the definition of what a select school is — a school that uses academic criteria for admission or retention of students. Though it is highlighted in red, the definition does not have to be ratified.
What is up for a vote is an addition that would allow select schools to opt out of select bracket play and rejoin the nonselect playoffs, pending approval by the LHSAA executive committee.
Several schools asked what criteria would be used to approve/decline opt-out requests. Bonine said a criteria list could be developed and distributed next week.
Proposals to bring select/nonselect teams back together will happen in two class meetings Friday morning before the general assembly vote — Classes 5A and 1A. Those items can pass with a simple majority rather than a two-thirds vote needed in the general assembly.
Brother Martin’s Ryan Gallagher authored 5A proposals to unite 5A schools for football, basketball and baseball. Sam Houston’s Shannon Foolkes authored a proposal that would unite softball.
Ouachita Christian has a proposal to unite football, which will be voted on in the Class 1A meeting.
Officially speaking
Proposals by the LHSAA executive committee would give officials their first pay raise since 2015.
Assistant executive director Lee Sanders said the proposed raises for officials in seven sports are based on the pay scales of other Southern states in the NFHS Section 3, which the LHSAA belongs to. Several principals wrote comments, noting school issues with COVID-19 and attendance issues.
“It would amount to an average increase of between $1,000 and $1,500 in all sports, and we would like for you to approve this,” Sanders said. “It would be an investment in the future."
Key logistical points
Bonine noted that the LHSAA has waived its rule that allows only principals to vote during the Jan. 28 general assembly. A principal can designate a vice principal or athletic director to vote.
However, if a member school has submitted an item on either the 2021 or 2022 agenda, the principal has to be present for the item to be considered for a vote.
Additionally, when Bonine and LHSAA staff have traveled around the state for in-person meetings in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the average combined attendance was around 165. A straw count showed that the three days of Zoom meetings were attended by representatives from 307 of the LHSAA’s 406 member schools.