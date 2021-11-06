Another high school football season is in the books. It had its ups and downs. Some teams exceeded expectations, while others did not reach their goals.
As I pondered all of this, along with Sunday's release of the LHSAA’s football playoff brackets, I felt a sense of gratitude for the last 11 weeks.
How lucky were we to have this season to push us back toward normal during a pandemic and after yet another major hurricane? Pretty darned lucky, I believe.
There were fans in the stands, bands playing school fight songs and that smell of hamburgers cooking outside concession stands. The large crowd on hand for St. Amant’s 10-6 win over rival East Ascension Friday night made for the kind of electric atmosphere we missed.
Work to complete Spartan Stadium’s artificial turf field was concluded hours before the game began. Workers were appropriately treated to a tailgate.
Watching the EAHS players run out on the field through the haze of blue smoke is something I’ll remember. But I am sure it is nothing compared to what the Spartan players felt.
Now we move on the playoffs. Yes, play on.
SJA perfect again
The St. Joseph’s Academy cross country team recorded a perfect score of 15 points for the second straight week. The Redstickers had the top six finishers, including all five scoring runners, at the Class 5A, Region II meet held Saturday at Highland Road Park.
SJA won last weekend’s Metro meet with a perfect score. This time SJA’s Grace Rennhoff won the three-mile race in 17 minutes, 54 seconds. Mandeville with second in the team standings with 104 points.
Zachary’s Caleb Ackman won the three-mile boys race in 15:10, winning at Highland for the second straight week.
Catholic placed four of its five scoring runners in the top 10, led by runner-up finisher Daniel Sullivan. The Bears had 32 points and Mandeville was next at 68
Griffins’ good deed
Dutchtown High lost to Catholic High in a District 5-5A football game Thursday, but scored a victory off the field.
The school raised $15,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis in honor of 10-year-old Avery Jobe, the daughter of long-time area football official Matt Jobe. The family was honored at the Thursday game.
Avery Jobe is in the process of receiving the ninth of 18 chemo treatments for a kidney tumor diagnosed in August. The Griffins are the second school to honor the Jobe family and sponsor a fundraiser.
Central previously held a fundraiser.
A bowl game
Neither St. John of Northlake Christian will make the LHSAA’s football playoffs this year. But the two schools have one more game — against each other.
The teams will meet in the Walk-ons Bowl set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium.