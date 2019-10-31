Week 9 football schedule

Games start at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Local/area

Catholic 56, Woodlawn 20

Mentorship Academy 14, Baker 12

Central Private (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A)

STATEWIDE

Basile 41, Gueydan 21

Breaux Bridge 35, Opelousas 7

Captain Shreve 22, C.E. Byrd 21, OT

De La Salle 58, Kenner Discovery Health Science 0

Lincoln Preparatory School 43, Magnolia School of Excellence 6

Montgomery 36, St. Mary’s 14

Ouachita Christian 41, St. Frederick Catholic 0

South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 0

Friday’s games

Class 5A/4A

Zachary (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

East Ascension (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Cecilia (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Tara (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A

St. Michael (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Baton Rouge area

Brusly (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium

W. Feliciana (7-3A) at University (7-3A)

Beau Chene (6-4A) at Albany (8-3A)

Hannan (8-3A) at Loranger (8-3A)

Bogalusa (8-3A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)

Northeast (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Dunham (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Episcopal (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton

Pine (9-2A) at Amite (9-2A)

Independence (9-2A) at Varnado (9-2A)

St. Helena (9-2A) at Kentwood (9-2A)

St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A) at Springfield (10-2A)

Catholic-PC (5-1A) at North Central (5-1A)

Thrive Academy (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

St. John (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)

Volleyball

Ascension Catholic 3, St. Charles 0

Ascension Catholic 25 25 25

St. Charles 23 20 13

Team leaders: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: Catherine Rome (16 kills, 4 blocks), Miranda Landry (33 assists), Alexia Leonard (22 digs), Angelle Theriot (8 kills, 10 digs)

Dunham 3, Catholic-PC 2

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 25 25 21 14

Dunham 23 22 25 2515

Team leaders: CATHOLIC-PC: Nancy Aguirre (3 kills, 3 aces, 15 assists, 9 digs), Tori Cameron (11 kills, 8 digs), Maecie Vince (22 digs), Anna Vosburg (16 assists, 8 digs); DUNHAM: Hannah Pixley (13 kills, 25 digs), Taylor Hurst (10 kills, 19 assists, 18 digs), Kennedy Stewart (7 kills, 6 blocks), Caylin Pixley (3 kills, 11 assists, 8 digs)

