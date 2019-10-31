Week 9 football schedule
Games start at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Local/area
Catholic 56, Woodlawn 20
Mentorship Academy 14, Baker 12
Central Private (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A)
STATEWIDE
Basile 41, Gueydan 21
Breaux Bridge 35, Opelousas 7
Captain Shreve 22, C.E. Byrd 21, OT
De La Salle 58, Kenner Discovery Health Science 0
Lincoln Preparatory School 43, Magnolia School of Excellence 6
Montgomery 36, St. Mary’s 14
Ouachita Christian 41, St. Frederick Catholic 0
South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 0
Friday’s games
Class 5A/4A
Zachary (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
East Ascension (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Cecilia (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Tara (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A
St. Michael (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Baton Rouge area
Brusly (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)
Parkview Baptist (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium
W. Feliciana (7-3A) at University (7-3A)
Beau Chene (6-4A) at Albany (8-3A)
Hannan (8-3A) at Loranger (8-3A)
Bogalusa (8-3A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)
Northeast (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Dunham (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Episcopal (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton
Pine (9-2A) at Amite (9-2A)
Independence (9-2A) at Varnado (9-2A)
St. Helena (9-2A) at Kentwood (9-2A)
St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A) at Springfield (10-2A)
Catholic-PC (5-1A) at North Central (5-1A)
Thrive Academy (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)
Ascension Christian (7-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. John (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)
Volleyball
Ascension Catholic 3, St. Charles 0
Ascension Catholic 25 25 25
St. Charles 23 20 13
Team leaders: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: Catherine Rome (16 kills, 4 blocks), Miranda Landry (33 assists), Alexia Leonard (22 digs), Angelle Theriot (8 kills, 10 digs)
Dunham 3, Catholic-PC 2
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 25 25 21 14
Dunham 23 22 25 2515
Team leaders: CATHOLIC-PC: Nancy Aguirre (3 kills, 3 aces, 15 assists, 9 digs), Tori Cameron (11 kills, 8 digs), Maecie Vince (22 digs), Anna Vosburg (16 assists, 8 digs); DUNHAM: Hannah Pixley (13 kills, 25 digs), Taylor Hurst (10 kills, 19 assists, 18 digs), Kennedy Stewart (7 kills, 6 blocks), Caylin Pixley (3 kills, 11 assists, 8 digs)