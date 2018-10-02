Class 5A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (9) 5-0 119 1
2. West Monroe (1) 5-0 110 2
3. East Ascension 5-0 97 3
4. Acadiana 5-0 91 5
5. Catholic-BR 4-1 74 6
6. Destrehan 4-1 65 7
7. Zachary 3-2 59 4
8. John Ehret 4-1 48 9
9. Live Oak 4-1 29 10
10. Terrebonne 5-0 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Barbe 16, Alexandria 13, Evangel Christian 10, Sam Houston 6, Byrd 9, Ruston 5, Walker 4, Jesuit 4, Captain Shreve 2, Ouachita 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (9) 5-0 117 1
2. Lakeshore 5-0 107 3
3. Northwood (1) 5-0 94 4
4. Warren Easton 3-1 91 2
5. St. Thomas More 4-1 87 5
6. Leesville 5-0 62 6
7. Bastrop 5-0 59 9
8. North DeSoto 4-1 45 10
9. St. Martinville 5-0 39 NR
10. Neville 3-2 33 7
Others receiving votes: Plaquemine 24, Franklin Parish 6, Teurlings Catholic 5, Helen Cox 4, Livonia 3, McDonogh (35) 2, Tioga 1, Belle Chasse 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. University (10) 5-0 120 1
2. Church Point 5-0 108 3
3. Iota 5-0 89 6
4. Jena 4-1 78 2
5. Union Parish 4-1 68 9
6. Sterlington 3-2 66 4
7. Kaplan 2-3 59 5
8. Hannan 5-0 56 10
9. Loyola Prep 4-1 39 NR
10. St. James 3-2 37 7
Others receiving votes: Northwest 21, Jennings 19, De La Salle 12, Lake Charles College Prep 9, Eunice 4.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (9) 5-0 119 1
2. Amite 4-1 99 2
3. Dunham 5-0 92 3
4. Many (1) 4-1 88 4
5. Newman 5-0 82 5
6. Country Day 5-0 77 6
7. Catholic-NI 4-1 65 7
8. Rosepine 5-0 44 8
9. Welsh 3-2 39 9
10. St. Helena 4-1 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist 14, Kinder 12, Ascension Episcopal 10, Ferriday 5, Lakeside 2.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Kentwood (9) 5-0 114 1
2. Lafayette Christian 5-0 104 2
3. Southern Lab 4-1 98 3
4. Haynesville 5-0 89 4
5. Oak Grove 5-0 82 5
6. Logansport (1) 5-0 71 6
7. West St. John 3-2 60 7
8. Ascension Catholic 5-0 52 8
9. Vermilion Catholic 5-0 46 9
10. Ouachita Christian 4-1 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 17, Covenant Christian 10, St. Edmund 9, Montgomery 3, Cedar Creek 1.