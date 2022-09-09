Parkview Baptist had surrendered a touchdown and momentum just before halftime Friday night against Catholic-New Iberia.
Then, on his team’s first defensive series of the third quarter, senior linebacker Micah Johnson took things into his own hands.
Catholic-New Iberia, within a touchdown, had driven to midfield when Johnson diagnosed a third-and-seven screen play. He intercepted quarterback Luke Landry, slipped out of a tackle and raced 50 yards for a pivotal touchdown with 7:37 left in the third quarter, lifting the Eagles to a 21-7 victory at home Friday. Gavin Higgins added his third extra point.
“I saw it and he threw it right in my hands, and I just took it hard,” Johnson said. “Once I got the ball in my hands, I knew nobody was going to tackle me.”
Johnson’s pick-six was the only score of the second half for Parkview (2-0), which relied on the running tandem of East Ascension transfer Kayden Tureaud (10 carries, 70 yards) and Mason Warren (12 carries, 55 yards) to grind out the final 10 minutes of play.
“That was a huge play that we desperately needed in that situation,” Parkview football coach Stefan LeFors said. “I was glad to see him make that play and then finish it by scoring a touchdown.”
Catholic-NI (0-2) cashed in its second interception of the first half to get back into the game before halftime.
Defensive back Bennett Woodring secured a deflection from Johnston at Parkview’s 33-yard line, and the Panthers needed four plays to score their first points of the season. Landry’s second-down pass was underthrown, but Christopher Green made a nice adjustment in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown and cut Parkview’s lead to 14-7 with 1:08 remaining.
The Panthers picked up two first downs and reached midfield where on third down, Johnson intercepted Landry’s middle screen and returned it for the momentum-swinging score.
Parkview outgained Catholic 246-180 with quarterback Abram Johnston completing 9 of 14 passes for 143 with a touchdown and two interceptions. Linebacker Wesley Marien also forced a turnover for the Eagles, recovering a fumble by Landry with 53 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Parkview scored a touchdown in each quarter for a 14-0 lead by the 7:47 mark of the second quarter.
Johnston broke out of a tackle near the line of scrimmage and side-armed a throw toward the sideline. Jay Richardson came up with the catch, broke out of a tackle and completed a 49-yard scoring play.
Johnston’s 17-yard completion on a third-and-10 rollout to Brant Melancon sparked a seven-play, 60-yard drive that included a 19-yard completion to Laithon Riley and was capped by Tureaud’s 5-yard scoring run.
“I brought my guys up (at halftime),” Johnson said. “I told them we were good; stay in it. We needed one mistake and that’s what we did. We stayed consistent the whole half.”