Boys varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m., while girls varsity start times are usually from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Other times listed.
Boys
Tuesday
Dunham at Scotlandville
Plaquemine at St. Amant
University at Zachary
Parkview Baptist at Tara
Episcopal at Denham Springs
Springfield at Woodlawn
Port Allen at Istrouma
Louisiana School for the Deaf at Catholic-PC
Doyle at Runnels
Lutcher at East Iberville
Capitol at McKinley
John F. Kennedy at Broadmoor
Central Catholic at Ascension Catholic
Northeast at Central
Madison Prep at Walker
Maurepas at Family Christian
Catholic at Lee
Baker at Donaldsonville
False River Academy at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Livonia at Southern Lab
St. Michael at East Feliciana
Wednesday
Thrive Academy at Lutcher
Hammond at University
Assumption at Dutchtown
Baker at Mentorship Academy
Thursday
Lee at Doyle
Port Allen at Brusly
Istrouma at McKinley
Northeast at West Feliciana
Friday
Lee at Denham Springs
Franklinton at St. Amant
St. Michael at Zachary
Live Oak at West Feliciana
Ascension Catholic at Episcopal
Woodlawn at Runnels
Morgan City at White Castle
Central at East Feliciana
Walker at Catholic
South Terrebonne at Thrive Academy
Belaire at McKinley
Dunham at University
Baker at Broadmoor
False River Academy at Catholic-PC
Convenant Christian at Ascension Christian
Ellender at Dutchtown
Tara at Livonia
Mentorship Academy at Southern Lab
Capitol at Parkview Baptist
Lutcher at Plaquemine
Saturday
Scotlandville vs. Madison Prep at BRCC, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at Istrouma
Girls
Tuesday
Albany at St. Michael
St. John at Brusly
Plaquemine at Live Oak
French Settlement at University
Episcopal at St. Joseph’s Academy
Central at Glen Oaks
Northeast at Baker
Zachary at White Castle
Wednesday
John Curtis at Lee
Berwick at Ascension Catholic
Northeast at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Port Allen at Livonia
St. Charles Catholic at Dunham
Thursday
Mandeville at St. Amant
Morgan City at Ascension Catholic
Salmen at Parkview Baptist
Woodlawn at Collegiate
McKinley at White Castle
Friday
St. Thomas More at St. Joseph’s Academy
Grace Christian at Family Christian
Plaquemine at Central
LaGrange at East Ascension
Scotlandville at St. Michael
Saturday
Covenant Christian at Family Christian
Booker T. Washington at McKinley