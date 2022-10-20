Want to know the one place you are not likely to find Warren Young Jr. during a football game?
The Walker High sideline.
Young is the Class 5A Wildcats’ version of a handyman. Wide receiver is his primary role. Young also punts, has played quarterback, defensive back in pivotal passing situations and is part of the kickoff team.
“It keeps me busy and entertained,” Young said. “I just do whatever they ask me to do. And I do like it.”
Young and Wildcats (4-3, 0-2) host Livingston Parish rival Live Oak (3-4, 0-2) in District 5-5A Friday night.
If the name sounds familiar and the football reference does not, there is a good reason. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Young earned Class 5A all-state honors after leading Walker to the 5A semifinals.
Young ranks among area Class 5A/4A leaders in receiving with 22 catches for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has completed 4 of 6 passes for 107 yards and also averages 33.6 yards for punt.
“Warren has great hand-eye coordination. He has an awareness of spacing and where he needs to be to catch the ball, then make a play,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I think he what you need to be a college receiver.”
Young said his stints at QB in the secondary helped refined his receiving skills. At this point, the senior is not sure which sport will play in college. Young said he currently holds scholarship offers in both sports.
“I am still hearing from coaches in both sports,” Young said. “I want to see how things play out.”
Seeing how the football WHS season plays out is crucial too. The Wildcats are currently in position to garner a nonselect Division I playoff spot. But the margin for error decreases each week.
“I believe we are ready this week,” Young said. “We focus on that.”
Stats and notes
There are no 2,000-yard passers in the Baton Rouge area. But the list of statewide leaders compiled by Geaux Preps for the LSWA features two: Patterson’s Caylon Davis (2,327 yards, 25 TDs) and Kameron Evans of Huntington-Shreveport (2,080 yards, 23 TDs,
Mills Dawson of East Feliciana (1,701 yards, 21 TDs) is sixth. Interestingly, a quarterback, Lutcher’s Dwanye Winfield, is the only area player on the statewide rushing list. Winfield has 1,266 yards with 22 TDs and ranks 13th.
Mangham’s Jalen Williams (1,663 yards, 27 TDs) leads the statewide pack with LSU commitment Trey Holly of Union Parish sitting in third (1,541 yards, 22 TDs). Holly became Louisiana’s all-time career leader earlier this season. Though he is sidelined for the season with a knee injury, Springfield Jatoris Buggage is 15th (1,152 yards).
There are two 1,000-yard receivers: Patterson’s Howard Kinchen (57 catches, 1,123 yards, 14 TDs) and Benton’s Pearce Russell (54-1,041, 14 TDs. Scotlandville’s John Hubbard (35-697, 10 TDs) and Catholic’s Shelton Sampson (49-694, 10 TDs), rank 12th and 13th, respectively.