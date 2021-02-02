Division I soccer is made up of the LHSAA’s Class 5A schools. Does competing with the LHSAA’s biggest schools, bring big challenges?
It does indeed, according to girls coaches Kyle Carmouche of St. Joseph’s Academy and Anant Vyas of Dutchtown.
“I feel like St. Joseph’s Academy is in a good spot, but so are the other area teams like Dutchtown and St. Amant because were are all in the top 10,” Carmouche said. “We’re seeded No. 4 and people tend to look at the top four seeds first.
“But really, I think there are more teams than that, as many of the top 10 who are capable of making some noise in the playoffs. There are a number of strong teams this year. Not just three or four.”
The LHSAA released its girls soccer playoff pairings on Tuesday afternoon for all four divisions. All bidistrict contests must be played by Friday.
As expected, defending Division III champion University High (10-1-4) claimed the highest seed among local teams at No. 2. The Cubs, along with No. 3 St. Michael (15-3-1) and fourth-seeded Parkview Baptist (11-1-4) a have bidistrict, or first round, playoff byes in Division III. U-High was a No. 3 seed when they won the title a year ago.
There are eight first-round byes on each of the 24-team brackets for Divisions II, III and IV. The LHSAA’s 32-team Division I bracket is the only one that does not include any byes. Dominican (18-0-1) in the top seed and Mount Carmel (18-2-1) is seeded second.
That fact makes claiming one of the top eight seeds even more significant, according to Dutchtown’s Vyas. While fourth-seeded SJA (10-2-8) hosts No. 29 H.L. Bourgeois (12-9), eighth-seeded Dutchtown (16-4-1) hosts No. 25 West Jefferson (12-4-2).
“I think there is a lot of parity in the top 10 or 12 teams this year,” Vyas said. “And for us, getting a No. 8 seed is very important. It guarantees us two home games.
“It looks like we could play St. Scholastica in the second round and that would be a rematch for us as a match earlier this year.”
SJA’s Carmouche has told his team they can leave nothing to chance.
“Yes, we are in a good spot, but now we have to execute and score on offense,” Carmourche said. “There is no room for error now.”
Other playoff notes
In Division II, 10th-seeded Liberty (9-6) will host No. 23 Carencro (3-11-1). Episcopal (10-5-3) is the highest seeded local team in Division IV.
The two teams are the only Baton Rouge area teams on the playoff bracket in their respective divisions.