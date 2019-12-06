SCOTT — The Zachary Broncos had the chance to achieve something on Friday that is rare in Louisiana when they played the Acadiana Wrecking Rams at Dotson Stadium.
Coach David Brewerton had guided his team to back-to-back Class 5A football titles and was shooting for a third straight in a classic battle between LHSAA royalty.
The Broncos had to replace 18 starters and started 1-2 on the season before winning seven straight down the stretch. Fans wondered whether ZHS could earn glory like the 2017 Broncos (34-14 over Hahnville in the final) and the 2018 team, a 27-24 victor over West Monroe.
It was all there for the taking, a chance to meet Destrehan in next week's final in the Superdome and a shot at immortality.
But the Rams dominated time of possession en route to a 21-7 halftime lead, then held off repeated rallies by the Broncos for a 21-14 victory that halted the threepeat dream.
The dream didn't end until Keilon Brown's final pass from his 20 fell harmlessly to the turf with 1:03 remaining to play, but the entire evening had been an uphill battle.
“We've played Acadiana in the playoffs three times, and each time it gets harder,” Brown said. “Their offense controlled the clock early and it was hard to get in a rhythm. Our defense played their butts off. That's all you can ask.”
Brown hit 9 of 20 passes for 119 yards and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Williams that drew ZHS within 21-14 with 11:28 to play. He also ran 12 times for 74 yards.
“Keilon was Keilon, what can I say?” Brewerton said. “He has done a great job for us.”
“Brown throws the ball well,” AHS coach Matt McCullough said. “I think before tonight he had been 16-1 as a starter in the playoffs. But we were able to keep pressure on him. Our defense was unbelievable. The defensive line played really well.”
Brewerton said Acadiana's offense controlled the ball early.
“I think we had the ball for three plays in the first quarter,” Brewerton said. “You can't do that against a good team like Acadiana. That's a good football team over there. I'm proud of the way we fought hard for 48 minutes.
“We made some mistakes in the first half, like the touchdown right before halftime. But we were able to hold them in check in the second half.”
Acadiana marched 69 yards in 12 plays, scoring on a 14-yard run by Tyvin Zeno, and 65 yards in nine snaps capped by a dazzling 17-yard scamper by all-time AHS rushing leader Dillon Monette for a 14-0 lead.
Zachary fought back, sparked by Brown's 30-yard pass to Chris Hilton, scoring on Rodrick Duhe's 2-yard run to get within 14-7 of the Rams in the finlal minute of the half.
But Acadiana stunned the Broncos with a 33-yard deep post touchdown from Keontae Williams to Braven Boussard, offsetting much of the lift the Broncos had achieved with their late march.
“That pass before the half was gigantic,” McCullough said.
His Rams coughed up two fumbles in the second half, one preceding the second Zachary TD drive. But they also drove to the one-foot line before turning the ball over on downs at the ZHS goal line with 2:40 left, passing up a short field goal that could have clinched it.
“I second-guessed myself on that,” McCullough said. “Thought we were closer. Wanted to kick myself. But the defense came through.”
That makes seven appearances in the Class 5A state championship game for the Rams. Acadiana, a four-time champion and twice runner-up under coach Ted Davidson from 2006-2014, is back.
The Broncos bow out with style.
“We had a great group of seniors each year as champion,” Brewerton said. “And we went out like champions tonight.”