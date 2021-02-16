Being a No. 1 playoff seed is a goal some coaches set for their teams each year. Madison Prep’s Dwayne Hayes is not in that group.
“There is nothing wrong with being the No. 1 seed,” Hayes said. “It is a reward for being real good in the regular season. You get to host more playoff games.
“But I always tell our girls that the goal is be No. 1 in March, after the state tournament, and not in February. We talk about that.”
With that said, Hayes was forced to bend his philosophy just a bit when the LHSAA released its girls basketball playoff pairings Monday. The Chargers (15-6) grabbed the No. 1 seed in Class 3A.
MPA is set to host No. 32 McDonogh 35 at 6 p.m. Thursday in bidistrict action. Madison Prep was one of two local/area teams to claim top seeds.
Reigning champion Doyle (23-4) tops the list of 2A teams. Complications brought on by Monday’s winter storm have made it difficult for some teams to schedule playoff games.
Of course, scheduling practices and games is complicated for all coaches during a pandemic. Thanks to two COVID-19 team quarantines, it was especially tricky for the Chargers, a group that has several newcomers, including three freshmen.
“Those quarantines were almost back-to-back,” Hayes said. “They happened pretty early in the year. But being out, starting back up and then starting over again was something new.
“The time we sat out was usually when the team bonds together and starts coming together on the court. I was not sure how it was going to come together. Over the last two or three weeks they have figured it out.”
A key piece to the puzzle is a 12-player roster … four more players than a year ago when the Chargers advanced to the 3A semifinals. Junior Allasia Washington, a 5-foot-7 combo guard, leads the way with a 16.0 scoring average.
“Allasia is the leader … I think she has really come into her own this season,” Hayes said. “She has put in the work and understands what needs to be done to win. She also does a good job of directing the other girls.”
Freshman Laila Robinson (5-10) averages around 10 points per game and leads all rebounders at nine per game. The MPA squad runs the gamut from 5-2 freshman guard Gabrielle Brooks to 6-2 junior Tijanae Abbott.
Brooks is now sidelined by an torn ACL. Robinson and the other freshman, JaMya Weber, are among the players who contribute.
“I am pleased with how they have come together,” Hayes said. “But that No. 1 spot … I have mixed feelings about that. There is still work to do.”