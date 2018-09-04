Here are the first cross country coaches polls produced by the Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association.

Large schools

Boys

Rank Team Points

1. Catholic-BR (10) 100

2. (tie) Brother Martin 86

    (tie) St. Paul's 64

4. Airline 59

5. Ruston 55

6. Jesuit 46

7. Holy Cross 39

8. Fontainebleau 33

9. Belle Chasse 19

10. St. Michael 17

Others receiving votes: Parkway, Live Oak, E.D. White, Lakeshore, Mandeville, Curtis, Zachary

Girls

Rank Team Points

1. St. Joseph's (10) 100

2. St. Michael 84

3. Mandeville 76

4. Vandebilt 73

5. Dominican 71

6. Fontainebleau 44

7. St. Scholastica 36

8. Mt. Carmel 27

9. Parkway 12

10. Cabrini 10

Others receiving votes: Ruston, Parkview, Live Oak, E.D. White, Zachary, Lafayette

Small Schools

Boys

Rank Team Points

1. Episcopal (10) 100

2. St. Martin's 76

3. Menard 75

4. Cedar Creek 59

5. St. Thomas Aquinas 43

6. West Feliciana 37

7. Erath 32

8. Episcopal Acadiana 25

9. University 16

10. Ascension Catholic 9

Others receiving votes: Choudrant, Hornbeck, Newman, Haynes, Country Day, Christ Episcopal, Lakeside, Runnels

Girls

Rank Team Points

1. Menard (10) 100

2. Sacred Heart 87

3. Episcopal 84

4 Episcopal Acadiana 68

5. St. Thomas Aquinas 56

6. Newman 49

7. University 36

8. McGehee 33

9. Cedar Creek 16

10. St. Martin's 11

Others receiving votes: CCA, Runnels, Christ Episcopal, Ascension Catholic

