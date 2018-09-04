Here are the first cross country coaches polls produced by the Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association.
Large schools
Boys
Rank Team Points
1. Catholic-BR (10) 100
2. (tie) Brother Martin 86
(tie) St. Paul's 64
4. Airline 59
5. Ruston 55
6. Jesuit 46
7. Holy Cross 39
8. Fontainebleau 33
9. Belle Chasse 19
10. St. Michael 17
Others receiving votes: Parkway, Live Oak, E.D. White, Lakeshore, Mandeville, Curtis, Zachary
Girls
Rank Team Points
1. St. Joseph's (10) 100
2. St. Michael 84
3. Mandeville 76
4. Vandebilt 73
5. Dominican 71
6. Fontainebleau 44
7. St. Scholastica 36
8. Mt. Carmel 27
9. Parkway 12
10. Cabrini 10
Others receiving votes: Ruston, Parkview, Live Oak, E.D. White, Zachary, Lafayette
Small Schools
Boys
Rank Team Points
1. Episcopal (10) 100
2. St. Martin's 76
3. Menard 75
4. Cedar Creek 59
5. St. Thomas Aquinas 43
6. West Feliciana 37
7. Erath 32
8. Episcopal Acadiana 25
9. University 16
10. Ascension Catholic 9
Others receiving votes: Choudrant, Hornbeck, Newman, Haynes, Country Day, Christ Episcopal, Lakeside, Runnels
Girls
Rank Team Points
1. Menard (10) 100
2. Sacred Heart 87
3. Episcopal 84
4 Episcopal Acadiana 68
5. St. Thomas Aquinas 56
6. Newman 49
7. University 36
8. McGehee 33
9. Cedar Creek 16
10. St. Martin's 11
Others receiving votes: CCA, Runnels, Christ Episcopal, Ascension Catholic