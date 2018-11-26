University High plans to retire the No. 44 jersey of the late Wayde Sims after a 7 p.m. Thursday game with Tara. Sims’ parents, Wayne and Fay, along with many of his former teammates are expected to be in attendance.
This marks the first time the school has retired the number of an athlete in any sport. U-High coach Joe Spencer will take the lead role in the ceremony.
Sims scored 3,045 career points and 1,613 career rebounds and then went on to follow in his father’s footsteps to play at LSU. He was the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015 and helped the Cubs win three straight Class 3A titles. Sims was shot and killed weeks before what would have been his junior season at LSU.
“Wayde was a great basketball player and a wonderful person with a fantastic spirit who was loved by so many,” Spencer said in a school news release. “He was a giant at U-High, and we are heart broken by this loss, but I know we will remember him fondly and carry on his spirit. His legacy will live on here forever.”
BR players set for Big 12 title game
Four local players — two each for Oklahoma and Texas — are on the rosters for this weekend’s Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Former Madison Prep standout Malcolm Roach is a defensive lineman for Texas. The junior recently returned to the Longhorns’ rotation after suffering a broken foot early in the year. The Dunham School’s Michael Williams, also a defensive lineman, is a Longhorns redshirt freshman.
Offensive tackle Adrian Ealy is part of Oklahoma’s offensive line rotation. He is a redshirt freshman who played his senior season at East Ascension and also played at University High. Another former Madison Prep standout, Troy James, is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman for the Sooners.
Daigle tourney MVP
Former St. Joseph’s Academy player Madison Daigle of Texas State was selected as the MVP of the Sun Belt Conference volleyball tournament held in Atlanta.
Daigle had a match-high 12 kills and a .476 hitting percentage in Texas State’s 3-0 win over Appalachian State. She is the first Texas State player to claim that honor in five years.
All-district, all-state
The Advocate sports staff is seeking all-district volleyball and football teams. The deadline to submit volleyball teams is Nov. 28. Football teams should be submitted by Nov. 30. Send teams by email to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
Nominations from area schools for the LSWA’s All-State football teams also are being accepted and should include statistics, height, weight, grade and position. Players nominated must be first-team all-district selections. The deadline is Dec. 4 for those nominations that can also be sent to rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
Metro meetings
The All-Metro meeting for cross country is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal coaches office. Coaches should send nominations to Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin at DuplechinC@ehsbr.org.
Meanwhile, the All-Metro volleyball meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3 at Parkview Baptist. Contact PBS coach Becky Madden at becky.madden@parkviewbaptist.com.
Other notables
Baton Rouge native Joseph Moses, the former men’s and women’s track/cross country at Xavier University, has been hired as the track coach at Missouri-based Culver-Stockton College. Moses resigned from Xavier in July after 13 years.
Former Baker volleyball and basketball standout Erika Leflore coached Tougaloo to a runner-up finish in the Gulf Coach Athletic Conference volleyball tournament earlier this month. Leflore, who played volleyball and basketball at Belhaven, was in her second season at Tougaloo.