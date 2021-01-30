Allasia Washington scored on a driving bank shot with 1.5 seconds remaining and converted it into a three-point play to lift Madison Prep to a thrilling 45-43 girls basketball victory against Liberty at the Chargers gym Saturday.
Whitney Hart had given the visitors a 43-42 lead by making the second of two free throws with 7.5 seconds left. Washington took the inbounds pass and went straight to the basket, hitting the shot while being fouled by Liberty’s Rashauna Stewart.
After Washington’s free throw, Stewart inbounded to Haley Franklin at midcourt, and Franklin got a potential game-winning 3-point shot off in time but it fell short.
“That’s the person we wanted to take the shot,” Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes said. “We didn’t have a lot of things go right tonight, but that did and I’m really proud of the girls the way they fought. We had a lot of turno-vers and missed shots, but it came out well.”
Kaylan Jack scored 13 points to lead Madison Prep (13-6), the No. 3-ranked school in Class 3A. Washington finished with 11 points, eight in the second half, and Aynessia Bell had seven points.
Franklin had 15 points to lead Liberty (16-6), Stewart had 11 and Hart eight.
The game was filled with fouls and poor shooting. The teams combined to shoot 60 free throws and make 31. Liberty connected on 13 of 45 field goal attempts and had 17 turnovers, while Madison Prep was 14 for 53 with 14 turnovers.
Liberty suffered a bad break in the first quarter when starting forward Ceare Myers left the game with an injured an ankle and did not return. Neither team could separate the score much in the first half, which ended tied at 21.
But Liberty went on an 8-2 spurt midway through the third quarter to take a 32-24 lead, its biggest of the game. Franklin scored six of the points on a layup, two free throws and then a steal and layup.
Madison Prep answered to cut the margin back to one point at the end of the third period. A three-point play by Kierenstein Dunn got the run started and the Chargers trailed 33-32 after three quarters.
The game stayed close in the fourth quarter. A three-point play by Washington gave the home team a 40-35 lead, but Franklin later tied it at 40 with a 3-point play.
“Both teams played hard, but we didn’t finish the game the way we should have,” Liberty coach Valencia Wilson said. “We lost one of our starters in the first quarter (Ceare Myers) and our other four starters had to play a lot of the game in foul trouble. They have a great team coached by a great coach, and they finished the game.