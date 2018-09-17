1. Dutchtown (12-0): The Division I Griffins ousted Parkview Baptist 3-1 in a notable local showdown played Monday night at PBS.
2. Parkview Baptist (9-2): Another season brings another fast start for the Division III Eagles, who already hold a win over district rival St. Michael.
3, St. Michael (12-2): The Warriors, who finished as the Division III runner-up last fall, have retooled nicely at key positions in search of another deep postseason run.
4. University (11-3): The Division IV Cubs are another team that had to replace some key pieces. But so far, things appear to be falling into place.
5. East Ascension (9-4): With seven consecutive wins, the Division I Spartans are as hot as a firecracker. Their district, with Ascension rivals Dutchtown and St. Amant, should be dynamite.
6. Lee (14-3): The Division II Patriots have played a lot of early matches with an eye on developing just the right chemistry for the remainder of the season. So far, so good.
7. The Dunham School (8-4): The Division V Tigers never shy away from tough competition, which should serve them well as the season progresses.
8. St. Amant (6-5): Like others, the Gators are striving for the proper chemistry and lineup against some tough competition. Expect SAHS to evolve in a positive way.
9. St. Joseph’s Academy (3-4): Last year’s Division I runner-up is another team still looking to forge an identity. We’ll have to see how that unfolds.
10, St. John (9-6): The Division V Eagles, like Dunham, believe in facing a tough schedule, and they have handled it quite well to date.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Central, Live Oak, Madison Prep, Zachary.