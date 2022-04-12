One of Louisiana’s top post players is seeking a new destination as the NCAA’s spring signing period continues.
Madison Prep’s Percy Daniels received his release from Seton Hall, the school he signed with last fall during the NCAA’s early signing period and prior to the school’s coaching change.
Former Seton Hall star Shaheen Holloway was hired as the school’s head coach after leading St. Peter’s on a Cinderella run to the Elite 8. The Pirates’ current 2022-23 online roster includes no freshmen and has four graduate transfers, a trend indicative of the transfer portal era in college athletics.
Daniels was voted the Outstanding Player on the LSWA’s Class 3A All-State team. A three-time all-state selection, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound Daniels averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5.6 blocked shots and 3.0 assists per game while leading the Chargers to a second straight Class 3A title last month.
“I haven’t heard from coach Shaheen. I did talk to the assistant who came down to recruit me, coach (Donald) Copeland,” Daniels said. “He did not want to hold me back.
“There are different things I am looking at. I have not ruled out anything and I’ve talked to several schools already. Playing closer to home is something I am considering.
“I want to find a school that is right for me academically and athletically. Hopefully, I get that figured out soon. I would like to sign in the next week or so.”
Daniels is an honor student who plans a business-related major.