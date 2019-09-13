YOUNGSVILLE — An injury to the starting quarterback usually leads to a long night for the team, but it did not take away the fight for Catholic-Pointe Coupee in its battle against Ascension Episcopal.
Instead, it led to the same kind of battle synonymous with the two teams during their series over the last five years. But in the end, Ascension Episcopal junior quarterback Cole Simon nailed a 38-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Anthony Quebedeaux to stop the Hornets 34-28 Friday at Blue Gator Stadium.
The winning touchdown with 3:41 remaining capped a wild fourth quarter which include four touchdowns within eight minutes.
CHSPC operated nearly the entire game without starting quarterback Aiden Vosburg, who was sidelined with a leg injury on the first Hornet possession. Senior fullback Nick Carriere took over, despite very limited experience at the position.
“I got five minutes of reps this week, just by chance,” he said. “I just tried to keep the offense as consistent as he could.”
Carriere kept the Hornets rolling with help from Matthew Langlois, who scored three touchdowns and finished with 175 yards rushing.
The Hornets led 7-0 at the end of the first half off a Langlois 9-yard run after Catholic took possession on Vosburg — who played on both sides of the ball — intercepted a Simon pass at the AES 2-yard line in the first minute of the game.
Langlois also scored on a 1-yard sneak in the third quarter that lifted CHSPC from a 13-7 halftime deficit. He raced 51 yards in 10 seconds into the fourth quarter to tie the game 21-21 and scored on a 5-yarder for a 28-28 score with 5:55 left in the game.
“What our kids did tonight was nothing short of spectacular,” CHSPC coach David Simoneaux said. “What they did tonight with an extremely thin group was extraordinary, so I’m very proud.”
Cole Grezaffi helped put the Hornets scoring position throughout the evening. He finished the first half with 101 yards.
Simon’s 9-yard keeper tied the game at the start of the second quarter, while Asa Freeman’s 1-yard sneak put AES ahead 13-7 at halftime.
Carriere tied the game late with 2:23 in the third quarter on a 1-yard run, but the Gators regained the lead one minute later when Freeman took Simon’s 81-yard pass to the end zone.
“I thought our guys played hard,” Ascension Episcopal coach Mike Desormeaux said. “We had some mistakes here and there, but we were able to overcome them because our guys fought hard. It’s always a great battle against Catholic-Pointe Coupee.”