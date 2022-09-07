The LHSAA’s select/nonselect pendulum swung again on the day that the organization's executive committee heard appeals on behalf of 68 schools and then went into deliberations.
Schools will receive results of their appeals on Friday. After more than four hours in closed session, executive director Eddie Bonine said the appeals leave the LHSAA with 217 nonselect schools and 193 select schools.
Before the appeals, the numbers were flipped with 219 select and 191 nonselect schools based on an LHSAA staff survey of schools.
“The schools under the select designation this office made got to offer a justification on why they should not be select,” Bonine said. “And that (appeals) flipped it back. It’s not 50/50, but the irony of it is that was 46 (% nonselect) to 53 (% select) and now it's … 52.97 (%) nonselect and 47.07 (%) select. “That (50/50 split) was not the goal.
“We are trying to put like schools together because over the last 10 years education has changed. It’s not a punishment. You can still play your rivals. At the end of the day there will be two sets of championship trophies. I truly believe it will address the inequities we have in our very lopsided brackets.”
Though the meeting opened with reports and other general business, the first day of the meeting was dominated by 16 appeals and deliberations.
The fall meeting concludes with a 10:30 a.m. Thursday session that will focus on finalizing playoff structures for select/nonselect schools in football, basketball, baseball softball for the 2022-23 school year.
Bonine said schools will be notified whether their appeals were denied or approved Friday morning. The playoff structure for the select/nonselect sports is scheduled for release on Friday afternoon.
Key playoff structure topics on Thursday will include bracket sizes and the number of classes/divisions in the select/nonselect sports.
Caddo Parish kicked off the list of appeals that were limited to 10 minutes. Only one appeal lasted the entire time limit and many were much shorter.
“We pulled our appeal on Huntington based upon the definition (of a select school). We feel they do fall in the select category,” Caddo Parish chief academic officer Keith Burton said. “But we do feel our other high schools — they do not have open enrollment or a magnet component — should not be penalized by playing in select.”
Schools/parishes involved in the appeals said the process was direct. Rather than answering verbal questions, presenters were asked to fill out a form with a specific question. No executive committee members or appeals personnel were allowed to ask questions.
Several speakers, including those for Rapides and Orleans parishes, declined comment. Iberville Parish and Jefferson Parish were among those left hoping to win their appeals.
“We are clearly nonselect. There is another school system that has the identical configuration we do and they did not have to appeal this,” Iberville Parish superintendent Arthur Joffrion said. “We expect to be treated the same as that other school system.”
Jefferson Parish athletic director Carl Nini said the goal of his group’s presentation was to prove Jefferson Parish is not an open enrollment system.
“We were able to present all our facts and points for our programs to show that we are not open enrollment like other parishes,” Nini said. “We have a process and we are following federal court orders.
“Some of our schools have special admittance procedures and they get kids from parishwide. We know those schools are select and they have been in past years. Others are not.”