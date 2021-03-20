MONROE — Four local competitors won titles on the final day of the LHSAA Powerlifting Championship on Saturday at UL-Monroe’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
McVay Stockwell of Catholic High, Dutchtown’s Zane Rhodes and Jdarius Carter of Zachary were all Division I-Class 5A champions. Liberty’s Adla Rangkuti was the lone local winner in Division II-4A.
St. Paul’s scored 46 points to claim the Division I team title, while Tioga finished with 39 points to top the Division II standings as the three-day meet ended with the LHSAA’s large-school teams competing.
Dutchtown topped the list of local teams. The Griffins were fifth in Division I with 22 points, just five points behind runner-up Holy Cross. Tioga edged North Vermilion by six points to win its Division II title.
Stockwell of Catholic won the 165-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,405 pounds that included a 550-pound deadlift. He is the Bears’ first powerlifting champion. Catholic joined the powerlifting ranks this season.
Dutchtown’s Rhodes was the 242-pound winner. A 615-pound squat was a pivotal part of Rhodes’ total lift of 1,545 pounds. Carter of Zachary also had a 1,545-pound total. His best lift was a 630-pound squat.
Liberty’s Rangkuti excelled in the lowest weight class, winning the 114-pound weight class in Division II. His 660-pound total lift included a 270-pound deadlift.