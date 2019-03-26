CENTRAL — Eyebrows raised after two questionable balks were called in Central Private’s 4-1 win over Brookhaven Academy on Tuesday.
Umpires called a balk on each team’s pitcher during the game, but the vagueness of the rule, which was recently changed by the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools, and the interpretation of it left both coaches with concerns.
In the third inning, umpires called Brookhaven’s Tanner Watts for a balk, bringing the first run of the game across and pushing another runner to third who scored on the next at-bat.
Then in the fifth inning, Central’s Jace Pendarvis was called for a balk to give Brookhaven its only run of the game.
“They’ve come up with this rule where you have to have both feet aligned with home plate,” Brookhaven coach Tyler Parvin said. “The interpretation is different almost everywhere. We’ve only been called for it anytime we step out of district, so I don’t know what is going on.
“The rule is feet have to be headed toward home plate. Some people understand it as your feet just have to be in the width of the rubber — who knows? They’ve got to clarify it for us.”
Central coach Wes Theriot was equally puzzled.
“(The umpire) told me that federation rule is we can’t do a 3-1 play anymore," Theriot said. "He said it was fairly certain it trickled down to the high school level, and we’ve been doing that move all year. I don’t really know what he was saying, but I’ve never seen that call.”
Outside of the confusion over the balk calls, the game was controlled by Pendarvis. He went the distance and finished with one run allowed on three hits and three walks while striking out 13.
Pendarvis used his curveball to keep batters off balance early in the count and was unhittable at times. Often Brookhaven’s batters stood in the box only to be called on strikes looking.
Theriot described his senior pitcher as a “warrior” and it showed.
Pendarvis found himself with a runner on second and only one out late in the game, but he responded by striking out two batters to get out the inning. Then in the top of the seventh, Pendarvis struck out the side to lock up the win.
“We’ve been working really hard with him on maintaining his composure and not letting situations bother him and just pitching his game,” Theriot said. “For us, to see him work his way out of that situation was a big step forward for him.”