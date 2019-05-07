Adversity is not something the Parkview Baptist baseball team has face much of during its season, but the Eagles did hit a lull in late March.
Parkview hit a stretch where it lost three of five games, including an 8-3 loss at Catholic, but the Eagles have since righted themselves.
Behind improved hitting, Parkview (29-7) has won 15 consecutive games since playing Catholic and has swept through the first two rounds of the Division II playoffs defeating both Archbishop Hannan and Loyola Prep 2-0 in their best-of-three series.
With the wins, fifth-seeded Parkview has advanced to the Allstate/Sugar Bowl state tournament at McMurry Park in Sulphur. The Eagles will face No. 1 University High (27-7) in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Parkview coach Emrick Jagneaux said he thinks his team is playing the best it has this season.
“We’re swinging the bats better than we were at the first of the year,” he said. “We’ve also pitched and played defense, and its been a big component. That’s how baseball is. If you can pitch and play defense then you’ve got a chance to win.”
At the plate, a key component has been the Eagles approach with two strikes. Avoiding strikeouts and putting the ball in play has been instrumental for Parkview, as it was in its 14-8 win over Hannan to clinch its regional round series.
The Eagles trailed 3-0 early, but rallied with a seven-run second inning in which Parkview took advantage of three walks and three Hawks errors. Parkview finished with 13 hits — three by Kyle Washington and two each from Terry Tolliver, Brennan Holt, Christian Reier and Beau Comardelle.
“When we have two strikes we do certain things,” Jagneaux said. “We cut back on a lot of things, and mechanically we just try to put the ball in play. There are things that you have to do so we adjust.”
The Eagles got stellar pitching in their next game, a 4-0 win at Loyola Prep in game one of their quarterfinal series. Hunter Draper threw a one-hitter, and got help at the plate from Dustin Philippe and Tucker Ganley.
In U-High, Parkview will face a former district 6-3A rival. The teams haven’t played since the 2017 season although they both reached the state tournament last season. Teurlings Catholic defeated Parkview 5-2 in the semifinals and won the Division II title defeating U-High 10-3 in the championship game.
The résumé for U-High is similar to Parkview’s. The Cubs bring a 14-game winning streak into the semifinal meeting. Although the teams didn’t square off in the regular season, they played six common opponents with U-High going 6-3 while Parkview was 8-2.
“(U-High) has a good ball club. They’re coached well, they do things right and they can pitch,” Jagneaux said with emphasis the last phrase. “We’ll have to be patient and try to get things rolling on our end.”