Class 5A

First-place votes in parentheses.

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Rummel (6) 9-0 115 3

2. Catholic-BR (3) 9-0 109 2

3. John Curtis (1) 8-1 105 1

4. West Monroe 8-1 85 4

5. Acadiana 9-0 84 5

6. Alexandria 8-1 63 7

7. Zachary 6-2 55 8

8. Captain Shreve 8-1 46 9

9. Hahnville 8-1 44 6

10. Airline 7-2 21 10

Others receiving votes: East Ascension 18, Slidell 12, Haughton 8, Mandeville 4, Thibodaux 4, Walker 4, Dutchtown 3.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Lakeshore (9) 9-0 119 1

2. St. Thomas More (1) 7-2 96 2

3. Karr 6-2 93 3

4. Neville 6-2 92 4

5. Assumption 8-1 69 6

6. Bastrop 7-2 57 5

7. Northwood 6-2 54 8

8. Carencro 7-2 50 7

9. Eunice 7-2 38 9

10. Evangel 5-4 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Tioga 26, Breaux Bridge 18, Pearl River 11, Leesville 11, Minden 7, Westgate 6, Warren Easton 2.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. St. James (8) 9-0 118 1

2. Sterlington (2) 8-0 112 2

3. Loranger 9-0 100 3

4. Madison Prep 8-1 85 5

5. University 6-3 76 6

6. Marksville 8-1 68 8

7. Iota 7-2 50 4

8. De La Salle 5-3 47 9

9. Caldwell Parish 8-1 43 10

10. Union Parish 5-4 22 7

Others receiving votes: Carroll 18, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 16, Lake Charles Prep 16, Loyola 14, Bossier 2, Jena 1, St. Louis 1.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Christian (9) 8-1 118 1

2. Notre Dame (1) 7-1 111 2

3. St. Charles 8-1 96 3

4. Newman 8-1 90 4

5. Ferriday 8-1 85 5

6. Amite 7-2 70 6

7. Dunham 8-1 59 7

8. Many 6-3 48 8

9. Catholic-New Iberia 6-3 43 9

10. Episcopal-BR 6-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Pine 18, Kentwood 17, Lakeview 5, Kinder 1.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Calvary Baptist (9) 9-0 119 1

2. Ascension Catholic (1) 8-0 111 2

3. Vermilion Catholic 8-1 95 3

4. Southern Lab 5-3 82 4

5. Ouachita Christian 8-1 74 5

6. Oberlin 9-0 71 6

7. Oak Grove 6-3 53 7

8. West St. John 6-3 45 8

9. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 7-2 40 NR

10. Opelousas Catholic 8-1 26 9

Others receiving votes: Country Day 25, Cedar Creek 16, Haynesville 8, Logansport 5, East Iberville 5, Grand Lake 4, White Castle 1.

View comments