DUTCHTOWN — The Dutchtown Griffins put up a furious fight against Ruston but came up on the short end Friday night, losing 29-27 in Class 5A first-round playoff action.
Sophomore Dylan Sampson had three touchdowns rushing and another TD receiving in the loss. Sampson rolled up 232 yards rushing and caught two passes for another 59 yards.
Dutchtown, the No. 13 seed, trailed by two scores with just four minutes remaining when Sampson surprised the Bearcats defense with an explosive 46-yard TD run up the right sideline, pulling the Griffins to within two points.
But 20th-seeded Ruston (6-5) was able to run out the clock in the closing minutes to end the Griffins’ season.
Ruston entered the game with a break-even regular season record, but three of those defeats came against Top 3 opponents.
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said he knew the Bearcats would prove to be a stout opponent.
“I was concerned about our defensive front, because they’re just so big and strong and powerful on their offensive line,” Mistretta said. “I was proud of our effort because we kept fighting and we had a spectacular second half but just came up short. We had our opportunities.”
Dutchtown (8-3) opened the game by attempting to soften the Bearcat defense with several passing attempts. But Brayden Fritsche’s first five throws fell incomplete before he finally found his rhythm.
Fritsche led the Griffins to paydirt in the second quarter when he connected with senior Dajan Watkins for gains of 15 and 14 yards to set up a 44-yard touchdown run by Sampson with 29 seconds to play in the half.
Fritsche completed 10 of 21 passes with 197 yards and an interception to close his high school career.
“We weren’t executing that well in the first half and it was hard to get into a groove, but we made some things happen in the second half and it just didn’t fall our way in the end,” Fritsche said. “But I couldn’t be prouder of our team. We had a great season and I’m really going to miss my teammates and the bonds and the brotherhood.”
Ruston built a 15-7 lead at intermission by spending much of the first half in Dutchtown territory. The Bearcats struck first early in the second quarter with a 10-yard run by Ketravion Hargrove.
Dutchtown needed a big defensive play to stop Rustin on its next possession. Ruston was in the red zone when Griffins junior defender Chris Washington stepped in front of Jaden Procell’s pass at the 5 and ran it back out to the 15.
The Griffins were unable to capitalize on the turnover, however, and Ruston put more points on the board on their next series.
The visitors converted a fourth-and-2 deep in Dutchtown territory, and Hargrove later scored on a 3-yard run.
Dutchtown’s senior defensive end Jyron Blakes kept the Griffins alive down the stretch when he recovered a fumble with 4:30 remaining. The turnover led to Sampson’s 46-yard TD.