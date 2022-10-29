Streaks alive — along with a notable surprise.
The Capital City Swim League Championships provided both in two sessions with Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy continuing their dominance.
The Bears won their 30th consecutive boys title, while it was 20 in a row for SJA during the meet held Saturday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
“I thought the most important event for us was the first one, 200 medley relay,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “We knew Baton Rouge High was going to be very good and we were able to get the victory. From there, we just rolled.”
Catholic used its depth and three relay wins to pile up 523 points to finish ahead of BRHS at 421 and Dutchtown with 225 in the second session. BRHS had handed the Bears a rare regular season loss earlier this fall.
St. Joseph’s also won all three relays and scored 587 points to overpower the girls field in the first session. BRHS (274) and Episcopal (247) were the next closest at the end of the two-day meet that included Friday preliminaries.
“We had a lot of fast swims,” SJA coach Ali Buchart said. “St. Joseph’s has a tendency to be a little rocky going into this meet because of nerves.
“Yesterday everybody was locked in. We had some really fast swims and today we had even more in the finals. We are very happy with how we did.”
The fact that Episcopal’s Rylee Simoneaux and William DeJean of Catholic were the swimmers of the meet also was not a surprise.
It was DeJean’s younger brother Jackson, who pulled off the biggest surprise. Weeks after having heart surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat, the sophomore won the premier sprint event the 50-yard freestyle in 22.52 seconds — more than a second faster than his preliminary time.
“What Jackson did was amazing,” William DeJean said. “We had a disqualification in prelims and by winning it, he really helped us as a team.
“That is what this meet is always about. I always think I can do better in my individual events. High school swimming is about scoring points for the team.”
William DeJean, the Bears’ lone senior and an SMU commitment, won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 54.29 seconds. He edged Baton Rouge High's Antoni Staskiewicz by just over two-tenths of a second, winning in 4:40.31.
Simoneaux of Episcopal had the top times in five of eight individual events in the regular season. The sophomore settled on high school swimming’s two meet maximum and won the 200 freestyle with a personal best of 1:54.37 and the 100 backstroke in 57.12.
“I was a little nervous going into today, but my first swim in the 200 free was really good and I settled down,” Simoneaux said. “In the 100 back, I was excited go out and see how fast I could swim.”
Simoneaux was one three double winners in the girls division. Anna Guidroz swept the 50 and 100 freestyles for St. Joseph’s; Baton Rouge High’s Elle Achberger was 200 IM and 100 butterfly champion.
Alex Cooper (100 backstroke) and Sammy Smith (100 freestyle) also won individual events for Catholic.