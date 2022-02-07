Ask coaches which is more important, an undefeated season or a championship and the vast majority will pick the championship.
Which is why St. Joseph’s Academy soccer coach Kyle Carmouche was not too disappointed when his team lost its final regular-season match to Division II power St. Thomas More.
It is also the reason why Carmouche believes the second-seeded Redstickers (18-1-3) will be properly focused when they host No. 7 Barbe (20-4-3) in Division I quarterfinal action set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Burbank Soccer Complex’s Field 4.
“To be honest with you, I think losing was the best that happened to us,” Carmouche said. “I could see the girls becoming more and more aware of it (16-game winning streak).
“There is a tendency to play not to lose instead of playing to win. Since that loss, I can see them (SJA players) be more relaxed and focused. You need that in the playoffs.”
SJA is one two local girls teams set to play quarterfinals Tuesday. Defending Division III champion University (14-3-4), the No. 1 seed, travels to play ninth-seeded Lutcher (10-5-4) at 5 p.m. at Gramercy Park.
All boys quarterfinal action and the two more girls contests are set for Wednesday.
“I don’t know a lot about Barbe, but I have seen a little film on them,” Carmouche said. “They have a group of seniors and some talented young players. They are No. 7 for a reason. It looks like we will match up well against each other.”
A win would put SJA in the semifinals for the second straight year. Carmouche takes nothing for granted.
“A win would put St. Joseph’s in the semifinals for the third time in school history,” Carmouche said. “This is the second year in a row we’ve have hosted the game that can get you to a semifinal. That's progress, but we’re not there yet.”
Soccer
Local quarterfinal schedule
Boys
Wednesday
Division I
No. 4 Alexandria (18-2-2) at No. 5 Denham Springs (13-5-4), 6 p.m.
No. 1 Catholic (16-0-3) vs. No. 9 Southside (17-10-1), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Youngsville Sports Complex
No. 10 Dutchtown (11-4-5) at No. 2 Jesuit (16-2-5), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tad Gormley Stadium
Division III
No. 2 University (18-2-3) at No. 10 Hannan (11-9-3), 6 p.m.
Division IV
No. 3 Episcopal (16-5-1) at No. 11 Menard (12-6-2), 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
Division I
No. 7 Barbe (20-4-3) vs. No. 2 St. Joseph’s Academy (18-1-3), 6 p.m. at Burbank Field 4
Division III
No. 1 University (14-3-4) at No. 9 Lutcher (10-5-4), 6 p.m. at Gramercy Park
Wednesday
Division III
No. 6 St. Louis Catholic (13-6-4) at No. 3 St. Michael (14-4-5), 3 p.m.
No. 5 Archbishop Hannan (13-5-3) at No. 4 Parkview Baptist (12-3-4), 6 p.m.