All-Metro Volleyball
Divisions I-II
Outstanding Player: Gracie Duplechein, St. Amant
One of the Baton Rouge area’s most versatile players proved that point by filling the roles of setter and outside hitter when needed by the Division I Gators. Duplechein, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, had 371 assists, 345 kills, 241 digs and a .351 hitting percentage.
Coach of the Year: Sivi Miller, St. Joseph’s Academy
Miller’s Redstickers were undoubtedly the lead of the Division I-II pack in 2020. SJA finished with a 23-4 record and was the Division I runner-up to Dominican.
Jaida Alvin, Central, So.: Emerged as one of the area’s top players, thanks to 291 kills and 218 digs.
Erin Beene, St. Joseph’s Academy, Sr.: A valuable part of a balanced attack with .320 hitting percentage and 140 kills.
India Bennett, Dutchtown, Sr.: Had 287 kills, 191 digs, 115 blocks and a .337 hitting percent to power the Griffins.
Bailey Guercio, Central, Sr.: One of the area’s most prolific defensive specialists had 495 digs and 40 assists.
Alexis Lagarbo, Dutchtown, Jr.: A jack-of-all trades had 390 assists, 236 digs, 218 kills and a .278 hitting percentage.
Simone Moreau, St. Joseph’s Academy, Sr.: Spearheaded the defense for the Redstickers with 429 digs, along with 77 assists.
Morgan Perry, St. Joseph’s Academy, Jr.: Tallied a .340 hitting percentage with 189 kills and also had a team-high 67 blocks.
Zoe Richard, St. Amant, Sr.: Shored up the middle with 218 kills, 62 blocks and a .350 hitting percentage.
Ava Ricks, Baton Rouge High, So.: Played middle and outside hitter, finishing with 218 kills, 93 digs and 20 aces.
Grace Tolar, St. Joseph’s Academy, Jr.: Led the Redstickers in kills with 218 and aces with 58, while also adding 277 digs.
Kyra Woods, Zachary, Jr.: Filled multiple roles for the Broncos and compiled 285 assists, 118 digs and 55 aces.
Honorable mention
Amaya Evans, St. Amant; Perri Evans, Baton Rouge High; Anna Ferrand, Walker; Taylor Heeb, Dutchtown; Chloe Magee, Live Oak; Krystal Moore, Baton Rouge High; Kelsey White, Zachary.
Division III, IV, V
Outstanding Player: Madison Cassidy, Parkview Baptist, Sr.
Helped the Eagles climb to new heights with 337 kills, 255 digs and a .235 hitting percentage. A Southern Mississippi beach volleyball signee, Cassidy led a Division IV PBS team that defeated top teams from all other divisions.
Coach of the Year: Becky Madden, Parkview Baptist
A 23-4 overall record tells only part of the story for Madden’s Parkview team. The Eagles excelled against top competition and were the top playoff seed in Division IV, advancing to the quarterfinals.
Izzy Besselman, Episcopal. Jr.: Finished with 202 kills, 201 digs and 41 aces for the Division IV Knights.
Blaire Bizette, Catholic-PC, Sr.: Helped lead the Division V Hornets to LHSAA tourney with 262 kills and 243 digs.
Tori Cameron, Catholic-PC, Sr.: Had a team-high 291 kills, 196 blocks and 75 aces for the Division V Hornets.
Elise Doomes, University, Sr.: Was the kills leader for the Division IV Cubs with 193 and also tallied 100 digs.
Alexis Gonzalez, St. Michael, Sr.: Versatile player for the Division III Warriors had 293 digs, 162 kills and 93 aces.
Kibi Huggins, Dunham, Sr.: Powered the Division IV Tigers with 221 kills and a .358 hitting percentage.
Amelie Husers, Ascension Catholic, Sr.: Had 407 kills, 271 digs and 55 blocks for Division V semifinalist ACHS.
Mackenzie Marroy, Ascension Catholic, Sr.: Key contributor for Division V semifinalist ACHS with 386 kills, 296 and 84 aces.
Caylin Pixley, Dunham, So.: Area leader in assists had 742 and also tallied 193 digs for the Division IV Tigers.
Taylor Sharer, Parkview Baptist, Sr.: Tallied a .274 hitting percentage with 304 kills along with 249 digs and 45 aces.
Colleen Temple, University, Sr.: Led the Division IV Cubs with a .380 hitting percentage, 178 digs and 167 skills.
Honorable mention
Karleigh Bourgoyne, St. Michael; Morgan Lambert, Parkview Baptist.
Teams selected by local, area coaches