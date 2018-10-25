BY BRANDON ADAM
Special to The Advocate
Top-ranked University High continued its march through the regular season with a 56-7 win over Madison Prep on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.
A week after beating Mentorship Academy 70-0, much was the same for the Cubs who raced out to a 56-0 halftime lead against Madison Prep (3-6, 2-3) in a District 6-3A contest.
The defense led the way for U-High (9-0, 5-0), which got three turnovers that were all returned for touchdowns and four sacks.
U-High coach Chad Mahaffey credited his defensive line, which features Jaquelin Roy — a top recruit in the class of 2020 and an LSU commitment — for overwhelming Madison Prep.
“With our offense, we’re hopeful we can do our part,” Mahaffey said. “When the defense gives you extra cushion it gives our offense even more confidence.”
Confidence isn’t a problem for U-High’s offense, especially running Mike Hollins and quarterback John Gordon McKernan.
McKernan opened the scoring on the second play of the game with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Doryan Harris. The Cubs quarterback finished the game with 165 yards and four touchdowns on 7 of 11 passing.
One of those touchdowns went to Hollins, who caught a swing pass and ran 43 yards through the Cougars defense. Hollins also added a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
With playoffs coming around, Mahaffey said he isn’t concerned with his team losing focus after constantly blowing teams out this season.
“Our guys have been doing a really good job with practice,” he said. “They understand that each week we’re either going to get better or get worse, and I think they’ve had a mature approach to handling practice every week.”
For Madison Prep, the focus becomes regaining form and securing a playoff spot after dropping their fourth straight game. The Cougars wrap up their regular season at Brusly.
Quarterback Zeon Chriss, who threw for over 200 yards and a touchdown but had two costly interceptions, is going to have make more plays if Madison Prep plans to break its losing streak.
“(Chriss) took several big shots tonight,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “He’s a 10th-grader, but he stayed in there the whole time. He fought through and that’s what you want from a young quarterback. You want to see your guys fight through and make plays, and that is what he did tonight.
“Obviously you’ve got to be consistent making the plays, so hats off to (U-High).”