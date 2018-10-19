One would think Bobby Boucher himself was really on the field Friday night when the University High Cubs shut out the Mentorship Sharks 70-0.
U-High took on the look and name of the fictional South Central Louisiana State University from the Adam Sandler movie “The Waterboy” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit film.
When Adidas approached the school and coach Chad Mahaffey at the beginning of the school year looking for a Louisiana team to represent the film, he had to take a step back to digest what that meant.
Mahaffey ultimately decided the experience would be good for his players, as well as the school and its fans as a whole.
“I think we all enjoyed it,” said U-High quarterback John Gordon McKernan, who went 3 of 5 for 102 yards and three touchdowns. “It’s a unique experience, and I think we all had fun with it. The main focus was to practice well throughout the week, have fun with it, but still come out and compete.”
McKernan said Mahaffey harped on the balance of enjoying the experience and staying mentally prepared and focused on the upcoming game.
The Mud Dogs-for-the-day could hardly have been more focused, putting up 42 points in the first quarter, with 21 of them coming within the first five minutes of the game, and totaling four interceptions and four forced fumbles on the defensive end.
“That was important,” McKernan said. “(Mahaffey) said like ‘Enjoy this experience, enjoy the uniqueness, because you’re the only team that’s going to be able to do this. They only picked one team.’ I think we did a really good job of focusing and competing during practice and coming out here and executing really well.”
“The Waterboy” came out in 1998, at least two years before any player on U-High’s team was born, but many of the players were already big fans of Adam Sandler before Adidas approached the school.
McKernan said he had seen the movie “many, many” times before and it’s always been one of his favorites.
“I love the scene when (Bobby Boucher) goes up and they’re about to kick the field goal, and he’s envisioning coach Klein saying 'Gatoraaaaade' and ‘water sucks,’ ” McKernan said. “The amount of funny lines in that movies is endless."
McKernan said he enjoys other Adam Sandler classics like “Happy Gilmore” and “Billy Madison” just as much as “The Waterboy.” When Sandler tweeted his support of the Cubs, McKernan and his teammates could not contain their excitement.
“Have a great game Mud Dogs (@UHScubathletics), But don’t tell Momma you playing,” the real Bobby Boucher tweeted in support of the Cubs.
“We were all retweeting it,” McKernan said. “I screen-shotted it and sent it to my family. I love it. Especially when it’s the old Adam Sandler, those are some of the funniest movies I’ve ever seen.”
Through all the excitement of the event, surrounded by Adidas representatives and more national media attention than the Cubs are accustomed to, the Cubs — or Mud Dogs — played steady and consistent through it all.
“The whole 'Waterboy' thing was just one of those things that is an experience that I wouldn’t want our kids to have missed out on,” said Mahaffey, who was dressed up as coach Klein during the pregame. “It’s something they’re remember forever. I trusted that they would handle that the right way, and I really think they did.”