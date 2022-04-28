Boys
Top teams: 1, Catholic High 137. 2, Zachary 101. 3, Dutchtown 68. 4, Woodlawn-BR 61. 5, Scotlandville 60.
Field events
Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic, 198-5. 2, William Riley, Catholic, 162-8. 3, Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 160-6.
High jump: 1, Jaden Averhart, Slidell, 6-6. 2, Dominck Baptiste, Scotlandville, 6-2. 3, D’Andre Taylor, St Amant, 6-2.
Shot put: 1, Grant Griffin, Catholic, 55-8. 2, Mehki Smith, Scotlandville, 52-11 3/4. 3, Port Gibson, Denham Springs, 50-11 1/2.
Long jump: 1, Jerome Robinson, Zachary, 23-0. 2, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 22-5. 3, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 22-0.
Pole vault: 1, Beau Dominigue, Hammond, 16-6. 2, Justin Perault, Denham Springs, 14-0. 3, Seth Martinez, Fontainebleau, 14-0.
Discus: 1, Gerard Lorio, Catholic, 148-9. 2, Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 148-8. 3, Darrien Brider, Ponchatoula, 137-5.
Triple jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 46-6. 2, Clayton Wamer, Catholic, 44-10. 3, Davonte White, Ponchatoula, 44-4.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, Catholic 8:13.89. 2, Scotlandville 8:16.56. 3, Zachary 8:22.46.
4x200 relay: 1, Woodlawn 1:26.05. 2, Scotlandville 1:28.54. 3, Zachary 1:29.18.
1,600 meters: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:23.33. 2, Nathan Fonton, Mandeville, 4:25.30. 3, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 4:25.89.
110 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic, 14.30. 2, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 14.42. 3, Cody Smith, Zachary, 14.60.
100: 1, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 10.63. 2, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.73. 3, Jordan Matthews, Woodlawn, 10.78.
800: 1, Lejaune George, Zachary, 1:55.49. 2, Winston DeCuir, Catholic, 1:56.16. 3, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 1:57.48.
4x100 relay: 1, Woodlawn 41.76. 2, Dutchtown 42.17. 3, Zachary 42.19.
400: 1, Winston DeCuir, Catholic, 46.90. 2, Matthews Collins, East Ascension, 47.88. 3, Mason Edwards, Denham Springs, 48.52.
300 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic, 38.14. 2, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 39.14. 3, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 39.64.
200: 1, Jordan Matthews, Woodlawn, 21.55. 2, J'Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 21.59. 3, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 21.98.
3,200: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:28.72. 2, Steven Mayer, Catholic, 9:29.55. 3, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 9:32.17.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic 3:22.66. 2, Dutchtown 3:26.68. 3, Zachary 3:27.18.
Girls
Top teams: 1, St. Joseph's Academy 152. 2, Scotlandville 114. 3, Baton Rouge High 86. 4, Denham Springs 54. 5, Zachary 40.
Field events
Javelin: 1, Rebecca Bordelon, SJA, 125-0. 2, Cydney Cifreo, Walker, 118-9. 3, Makinley Harris, Denham Springs, 115-3.
High jump: 1, Kallie Calvaruso, Denham Springs, 5-4. 2, Aaryona Kinchen, BRHS, 5-2. 3, Reese Favaloro, SJA, 5-2.
Shot put: 1, Laila Guy, BRHS, 42-7 3/4. 2, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 41-10. 3, Lyndsey Darensbourg, SJA, 38-8 1/4.
Long jump: 1, Ava Riche, SJA, 18-3. 2, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 17-10. 3, Kerrington Baham, Covington, 17-10.
Pole vault: 1, Ava Riche, SJA, 12-6. 2, Rylie Jenkins, Hammond, 11-6. 3, Rachel Kerr, SJA, 11-0.
Discus: 1, Laila Guy, BRHS, 124-11. 2, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 117-8. 3, Kori Jones, SJA, 116-0.
Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 39-2 1/2. 2, Kerrington Baham, Covington, 38-11 3/4. 3, Ava Riche, SJA, 37-10 1/2.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 10:28.00. 2, Scotlandville 10:04.52. 3, Mandeville 10:23.56.
4x200 relay: 1, Scotlandville 139.74. 2, St. Joseph’s 1:41.43. 3, Woodlawn 1:44.75.
1,600 meters: 1, Natalie Venkataraman, BRHS, 5:12.82. 2, Hannah Linebaugh, Denham Springs, 5:15.38. 3, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 5:17.39.
100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 14.16. 2, Jessica Pitcher, BRHS, 15.55. 3, Whitney Harris, Scotlandville, 15.71.
100: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 11.90. 2, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 12.01. 3, Jessica Pitcher, BRHS, 12.34.
800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:16.90. 2, Natlie Ventkataraman, BRHS, 2:18.43. 3, Caroline Spalitta, Fontainebleau, 2:19.62.
4x100 relay: 1, Scotlandville 47.52. 2, SJA 48.23. 3, BRHS 48.79.
400: 1, Layden Jack, Scotlandville, 55.80. 2, Angel Jefferson, Slidell, 56.09. 3, Tionna Harris, Scotlandville, 56.72.
300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 42.28. 2, Whitney Harris, Scotlandville, 45.70. 3, Jessica Pitcher, BRHS, 48.33.
200: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 24.55. 2, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 24.56. 3, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 24.93.
3,200: 1, Hannah Linebaugh, Denham Springs, 11:34.80. 2, Grace Rennhoff, SJA, 11:37.21 3, Emma Claire Hendry, 11:50.02.
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:56.64. 2, SJA 4:01.59. 3, BRHS 4:03.94.