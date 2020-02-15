Every time David Weber goes to the free-throw line for Lee High, the same thoughts course through his head.
He remembers all the sweat, tough offseason training and the discipline it takes to win. No way he would allow himself to falter.
Weber settled his nerves and drained four straight free throws down the stretch to hold off St. Michael 71-61 in the District 7-4A tournament final played at Lee on Saturday.
He also led all scorers with 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Jacob Wilson, the team’s leading scorer for the season, produced 19 points for the Patriots (22-9).
Lee coach Brandon White said Weber made an average 43 percent of his 3-point shots in a Max Preps competition. He scored seven 3-pointers in a recent game White said.
“He’s really the heart and soul of our team,” White said of Weber. “He plays hard every game, and he shoots very well. He’s a work horse.”
Lee led from the outset, opening a 25-14 cushion through the first quarter. Weber’s second 3-pointer gave the Patriots a 30-18 advantage with 5:28 to go in the half.
The game appeared to be playing out like their last meeting when Lee jumped ahead by 30 points a month ago and won by 16.
But St. Michael cut the lead to eight points with 21 seconds left in the game. That’s when Jaydon Gunn hit a pair of free throws, and Weber followed up with four straight to turn St. Michael away.
Weber said the Warriors were relentless in their offensive attack, but the Patriots resolved to match them.
“We’re trying to build a program here and trying to gain some respect,” Weber said. “It was all about who wanted it the most, who persevered and stayed tough.”
Lance Williams led the Warriors with 18 points, while Derrick Morris added 13 points.
St. Michael (18-12) stepped its intensity late. The game got chaotic in the final three minutes with multiple turnovers, hard fouls and a technical foul called on a St. Michael player.
Weber made two free throws on the technical and Wilson made another to give Lee a 62-50 lead with 2:32 left.
Warrior scoach Drew Hart said he used the mistake as a teaching tool.
"We’re going to be in more tough situations down the road, so we need to learn how to control our emotions," Hart said. "We had a little panic attack there, but our guys played their hearts out and never gave up.”
Girls
LEE 81, ST. MICHAEL 28: Lee unleashed a relentless baseline-to-baseline offensive attack against St. Michael.
The Patriots (24-4) rolled to a 37-20 lead at intermission by running the floor, crashing open lanes and pulling up to convert 3-point shots.
Diamond Hunter led Lee with 23 points. She earned tournament MVP honors. Aniya Lagarde followed with 14 points, and Ivonia Hatch had 12. Ceara Myers also reached double figures with 11 points.
Carlette Dunn was the only Warrior in double figures with 12 points.
Lee had no intentions of letting up in the second half, emerging from the locker room in a full-court press. The Lady Patriots forced five turnovers, scored three quick-strike baskets and nailed a 3-pointer in the first four minutes.
St. Michael failed to score a point until Cameren Cash pivoted and made a basket from close range at the 2:46 mark of the third quarter.
Haley Franklin answered with a 5-footer, and Hatch drained a 3-pointer for Lee to make the score 59-22. Cash scored once more to account for St. Michael’s only other points in the period.
Lady Patriots coach Valencia Wilson said her players were so focused on winning the tournament finas they weren’t really aware of the scoreboard.
“It wasn’t as easy as it might have looked,” Wilson said. “St. Michael is a phenomenal team with a great coach who has completely turned that program around to where they want it to be. The score doesn’t really reflect how hard it was for us to win this game.”
Hunter got in foul trouble in the second period and had to sit out for several minutes.