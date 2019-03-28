Leaders of a pair of first-time LHSAA champions, the North Central boys and Elton girls, are the Coaches of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State basketball teams.
Apphia Jordan led North Central to the boys title a year after the Hurricanes reached the semifinal round. The Hurricanes finished the season with 11 straight wins. She is the second woman to lead an boys team to an LHSAA title.
Roland LaComb led Elton to its first wins in the LHSAA tournament and the 1A girls title. Elton reached the semifinal round for the first time since 1983 and went undefeated in District 4-1A play, ending the season on a 21-game winning streak.
Chanse Robinson of Lincoln Prep was voted the Outstanding Player for the boys team after averaging 24.4 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals as a junior.
Bre’ Porter of Lafayette Christian claimed Outstanding Player honors for the girls squad. Porter averaged 16.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game while leading LCA to its third straight state championship.
Rounding out the boys first team are Derrick Tezeno of North Central, Keon Coleman of Opelousas Catholic, Thomas Howell of St. Mary’s and Michael Thomas of Hamilton Christian.
Porter, JaChristany Demouchet of Vermilion Catholic, Anna Larr Roberson of Cedar Creek, Tasionna McDowell of Delhi and Victoria Woods of Elton make up the girls first team.