Sammy Daquano’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Randall Matthews that gave Brusly a lead with 1:12 left in the game, seemed like the potential game-winning score.
David Jones and Madison Prep had another plan.
Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 54.4 seconds to give the Chargers a 24-20 win over Brusly on Friday night at Panther stadium to close out the regular season.
How it was won
Two mistakes put Brusly (7-2, 6-2) in a 9-0 hole early on. After a three-and-out on the first drive, Brusly set up to punt, but the snap went over the punter’s head and when he recovered it, he was hit and fumbled the ball. Dillon Carr scooped up the ball and returned it 7 yards for a Madison Prep (9-1, 7-1) touchdown.
On Brusly’s next drive, a botched snap on fourth down led to a safety. From that point, the Panthers settled in and gave the Chargers all they could handle.
Brusly scratched on the scoreboard with a little over two minutes left in the first half on Sammy Daquano’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Cody Loupe.
The Panthers picked up where they left off in the second half and took the lead with 4:10 left in the third quarter following Daquano’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Anderson in the left corner of the end zone. A failed extra point gave Brusly a 13-9 lead.
UL commit Zeon Chriss scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth to give the Chargers a 17-13 lead. Chriss completed 16-of-25 pass for 142 yards and an interception.
After Jones’ touchdown, Brusly fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Madison Prep recovered to ice the game.
Player of the game
David Jones, Madison Prep: Jones finished the game with 46 yards rushing, 34 yards receiving, and the game-winning 90-yard kickoff return touchdown.
They said it
Madison Prep coach Landry Williams: “It was definitely a playoff atmosphere. We know each other pretty well. We’ve been playing tough games like this the last three years. We just kept fighting. Our guys have been doing it all year. We found a way to keep fighting. Nobody gave up, nobody's head dropped. I’m proud of the way the guys stepped up. Special teams was big tonight. We just have to continue to keep working and fix our mistakes.”
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler: “We came out and we were probably a little excited and spotted them some points early on. From that point on, we took control of the ball game. We talked about coming out in the third quarter and establishing control and offensively made some adjustments at halftime and we were able to run the ball in the second half. Comes down to, I guess, how you see the play at the end. Didn’t make a play right there and they made a play.”