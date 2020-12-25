How do you measure the difference between tradition and reality?
Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample and others look to find the answer to that question and others as the East Baton Rouge Parish Boys Basketball Tournament begins Saturday.
Defending champion Scotlandville (6-2) is not the top seed. There will be plenty of reminders of the third-seeded Hornets’ success as many games for the four-day tournament will be played at Scotlandville, including all five games starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“There is no clear-cut favorite in this tournament,” Sample said. “You know the saying on any given day — it applies to the tournament this year.
“This year — maybe more than others — I think we all come in looking for improvement. You also want to get an idea how good you are.”
Zachary (10-1) is the top seed with a revamped lineup that features multiple newcomers after a trip to the Class 5A quarterfinals last spring. Second-seeded Southern Lab (10-2) brings size, with three players 6-foot-6 or taller, and experience.
Scotlandville also has a revamped lineup after the graduation a lineup led by star Reece Beekman, now of the University of Virginia. A new moniker of “The Program” also follows the Hornets for good reason.
With 11 straight LHSAA title-game appearances, 7 titles in 11 years and four straight select titles, there are plenty of championship banners on display in the school’s gym.
Guard Emareyon McDonald averages 19.6 points per game for the Hornets. Rayvon Smith (10.2) and Zaheem Jackson (10) are the other offensive leaders.
“The thing I am most pleased with is the improvement I see,” Sample said. “We play a tough schedule and they (players) know I don’t like the word try. The task is to do what ever you are asked.
“Early on, we were not playing as well on defense as we needed to. I see improvement in that area. I saw improvement every time we played last week. This is the next test.”
Boys
EBR tournament
Saturday
At Scotlandville
(9) Capitol vs. (8) Tara, 1:30 p.m.
(13) Mentorship Academy vs. (4) Baker, 3 p.m.
(12) Belaire vs. (5) Broadmoor, 4:30 p.m.
(11) Istrouma vs. (6) Glen Oaks, 6:10 p.m.
(10) Northeast vs. (7) Woodlawn, 7:40 p.m.
Sunday
At Zachary
Consolation bracket games, noon and 1:30 p.m.
Capitol-Tara winner vs. (1) Zachary, 3:10 p.m.
At Scotlandville
Baker-Mentorship winner vs. Broadmoor-Belaire winner, 4:30 p.m.
Istrouma-Glen Oaks winner vs. (3) Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Northeast-Woodlawn winner vs. (2) Southern Lab, 7:40 p.m.
Monday
At Zachary
Consolation games at 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
At Scotlandville
Semifinals at 6 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday
At Zachary
Consolation bracket games at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 5 p.m.
Championship, 6:45 p.m.
49th Episcopal Christmas tournament
At Episcopal
Monday
Pearl River vs. Episcopal, noon
Central vs. Doyle, 1:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. University, 3 p.m.
Dunham vs. Walker, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Dunham vs. Pearl River, 10:30 a.m.
Central Private vs. Lusher Charter, noon
Holy Cross vs. Walker, 1:30 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Central Private, 3 p.m.
University vs. Central, 4:30 p.m.
Episcopal vs. St. Charles, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Walker vs. University, 11:30 a.m.
Doyle vs. Pearl River, 1 p.m.
St. Charles vs. Holy Cross, 2:30 p.m.
Lusher Charter vs. Dunham, 4 p.m.
Central Private vs. Central, 5:30 p.m.
Green Devil Classic
At Plaquemine
Saturday
Amite vs. Dutchtown, 2 p.m.
Northside vs. Thibodaux, 3:45 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. Donaldsonville, 5:30 p.m.
Plaquemine vs. St. James, 7:15 p.m.
Monday
David Thibodaux vs. Donaldsonville, 2 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. St. James, 3:45 p.m.
Northside vs. Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Plaquemine vs. Thibodaux, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Donaldsonville vs. Dutchtown, 2 p.m.
Thibodaux vs. David Thibodaux, 3:45 p.m.
Amite vs. Northside, 5:30 p.m.
Plaquemine vs. Helen Cox, 7:15 p.m.