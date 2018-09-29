Class 5A
1. John Curtis (5-0) beat Warren Easton 38-20
2. West Monroe (5-0) beat Neville 29-14
3. East Ascension (5-0) beat St. Charles Catholic 21-2
4. Zachary (3-2) lost to University 39-27
5. Acadiana (5-0) beat Barbe 50-21
6. Catholic-BR (4-1) beat Teurlings Catholic 34-14
7. Destrehan (4-1) beat Thibodaux 49-10
8. Barbe (3-2) lost to Acadiana 50-21
9. John Ehret (4-1) beat Chalmette 34-7
10. Live Oak (4-1) beat Denham Springs 31-27
Others receiving votes: Terrebonne (5-0) beat Hahnville 41-0, Captain Shreve (4-1) lost to Byrd 27-25, Byrd (4-1) beat Captain Shreve 27-25, Haughton (4-1) lost to Evangel Christian 49-19, Holy Cross (4-1) lost to Jesuit 28-7, Ruston (3-2) beat West Ouachita 48-21, Parkway (3-2) beat Airline 23-21, Sam Houston (5-0) beat Comeaux 35-8, Alexandria (5-0) beat Jena 45-12, Evangel Christian (2-3) beat Haughton 49-19, Walker (5-0) beat Scotlandville 50-22, Jesuit (4-1) beat Holy Cross 28-7.
Class 4A
1. Karr (5-0) beat J.F. Kennedy 56-0
2. Warren Easton (4-1) lost to John Curtis 38-20
3. Lakeshore (5-0) beat KIPP Renaissance 49-13
4. Northwood (5-0) beat Benton 28-27
5. St. Thomas More (4-1) beat Franklinton 56-21
6. Leesville (5-0) beat Rayne 41-26
7. Neville (3-2) lost to West Monroe 29-14
8. Plaquemine (3-2) lost to Ouachita Parish 42-14
9. Bastrop (5-0) beat Menard 58-0
10. North DeSoto (4-1) beat Woodlawn-Shreveport 21-0
Others receiving votes: St. Martinville (5-0) beat Woodlawn-BR 42-3, Teurlings Catholic (2-3) lost to Catholic-BR 34-14, Tioga lost to Pineville 48-35, Franklin Parish (3-2) lost to Union Parish 21-6, Helen Cox (3-1) played Carver Saturday, Rayne (1-4) lost to Leesville 41-26.
Class 3A
1. University (5-0) beat Zachary 49-27
2. Jena (4-1) lost to Alexandria 45-12
3. Church Point (5-0) beat Eunice 22-20
4. Sterlington (3-2) lost to Calvary Baptist 37-20
5. Kaplan (2-3) lost to Notre Dame 20-6
6. Iota (5-0) beat Mamou 37-0
7. St. James (3-2) lost to St. Amant 31-21
8. Northwest (3-2) lost to Crowley 32-28
9. Union Parish (4-1) beat Franklin Parish 21-6
10. Archbishop Hannan (5-0) beat St. Michael 18-14
Others receiving votes: Eunice (4-1) lost to Church Point 22-20, Loyola Prep (4-1) beat North Caddo 35-6, Jennings (3-2) beat Washington-Marion 24-20, De La Salle (2-2) beat Riverside Academy 45-28, Lake Charles College Prep (5-0) beat St. Louis 27-18.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (4-0) beat Kaplan 20-6
2. Amite (4-1) beat Northlake Christian 55-0
3. Dunham (5-0) beat The Church Academy 50-0
4. Many (4-1) beat Carroll 52-0
5. Newman (5-0) beat Lusher Charter 52-0
6. Country Day (5-0) beat Madison Parish 63-8
7. Catholic-NI (4-1) beat Jeanerette 63-6
8. Rosepine (5-0) beat North Central 44-6
9. Welsh (3-2) beat Erath 44-12
10. Ascension Episcopal (4-1) lost to Berwick 38-24
Others receiving votes: St. Helena (4-1) beat Pope John Paul II 48-0, Kinder (3-2) beat DeQuincy 35-6, Ferriday (3-2) beat General Trass 36-0, Lakeside (4-1) beat Block 57-12, Calvary (2-3) Baptist beat Sterlington 37-20.
Class 1A
1. Kentwood (5-0) beat Broadmoor 20-8
2. Lafayette Christian (5-0) beat Central Catholic 48-0
3. Southern Lab (4-1) beat Parkview Baptist 33-23
4. Haynesville (5-0) beat Arcadia 58-24
5. Oak Grove (5-0) beat St. Frederick 34-0
6. Logansport (5-0) beat Montgomery 31-12
7. West St. John (3-2) beat White Castle 48-14
8. Ascension Catholic (5-0) beat Covenant Christian 46-6
9. Vermilion Catholic (5-0) beat Centerville 34-6
10. Covenant Christian (4-1) lost to Ascension Catholic 46-6
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee (4-1) beat Sacred Heart-VP 23-17, Ouachita Christian (4-1) beat Delhi 56-42, Montgomery (3-2) lost Logansport 31-12, Opelousas Catholic (2-2) did not play, Delhi (4-1) lost to Ouachita Christian 56-42, Cedar Creek (3-2) beat Tensas 38-12, St. Edmund (4-1) beat South Cameron 31-0.