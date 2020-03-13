BR.divisionVfinal.031420.004
Jehovah-Jireh’s John-Paul Ricks drives to the basket against Runnels’ Collin Coates, left, and Ben Holliday on Friday night at Istrouma High.

 John Oubre

Boys basketball

Nonselect

Friday

Class C final: (4) Pleasant Hill 71, (2) Hicks 58

Class 2A final: (1) Port Allen 78, (2) Rayville 74, OT

Class 5A final: (6) Alexandria 38, Bonnabel 37

Saturday

Class 3A final: (1) Bossier (34-3) vs. (2) Wossman (33-3), 2 p.m.

Class B final: (1) Simsboro (33-4) vs. (2) Doyline (32-2), 4 p.m.

Class 1A final: (1) North Central (26-7) vs. (3) Lincoln Prep (22-6), 6 p.m.

Class 4A final: (1) Peabody (34-3) vs. (2) Breaux Bridge (28-8), 8 p.m.

Select playoffs finals

Division I

(2) St. Augustine (31-1) at Scotlandville (33-3), 4 p.m. Saturday

Division II

(1) St. Thomas More 57, (2) University 56

Division III

(3) Episcopal 48, (1) Dunham 47

Division IV

(6) Calvary Baptist at (1) Crescent City, 7 p.m. Saturday

Division V

(1) Jehovah-Jireh 64, (2) Runnels 45

Dunham 48, Episcopal 47

Dunham 5 4 22 16-48

Episcopal 7 15 18 8-47

SCORING: SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Ricky Volland 17, DJ Morgan 12, Stewart Bonnecze Kaplan McMains 5, Thomas Besselman 4, Jude Forti 3; DUNHAM: Carlos Stewart 25, Jase Augustus 8, Salle Wilson 7, Chase Augustus 4, Rhett Greer 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal (Volland 3, McMains); Dunham 3 (Stewart)

Records: Dunham 22-10; Episcopal 27-9

Jehovah-Jireh 64, Runnels 45

Runnels 12 8 13 12-45

Jehovah-Jireh 23 12 13 16-64

SCORING: RUNNELS: Collins Coates 13, Jack Kahn 11, Phillip Lukinovich 11, Ben Holliday 10; JEHOVAH-JIREH: John-Paul Ricks 21, Shamar Parker 14, Jaden Moore 10, Roderick Dominique 10, Brandon Harton 9.

3-POINT GOALS: Runnels 7 (Kahn 3, Coates 2, Holliday 2); Jehovah-Jireh 5 (Dominique 2, Moore 2, Ricks 1).

Records: Jehovah-Jireh 29-18; Runnels 18-23.

Port Allen 78, Rayville 74

Rayville 10 27 19 14 4-74

Port Allen 24 18 10 18 8-78

SCORING: RAYVILLE: Zyquarius Cowart 17, Kashie Natt 14, Jamon Qualls 13, Dambrion Williams 13, LaBrandon Butler 9, Ramaja Pleasant 6, Derrick Dawson 2; PORT ALLEN: Collin Hollloway 32, Tawasky Johnson 14, Jalen Knox 14, Jyron Allen 10, Elliot McQuillan 8.

3-POINT GOALS: Rayville 5 (Natt 2, Cowart 2, Butler 1); Port Allen 5 (Holloway 2, McQuillan 2, Allen 1)

Records: Port Allen 30-6, Rayville 27-7

Boys tennis

St. Amant 4, Zachary 1

Singles

Tyler Fletcher, Zachary def. Daniel Compton, St. Amant 6-1, 6-1

Presley Sheets, St. Amant def. Charley White, Zachary 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Laney Leon-Garon Hebert, St. Amant def. Noah Harper-Nate Turner, Zachary 6-3, 6-3

Ulrich Gaffney-Ethan Miller, St. Amant def. Peyton Mannino-Ethan Broussard, Zachary 6-4, 6-2, 10-5

Ascension Christian 3, Runnels 1

Singles

Connor Alford, ACH def. Evan Beonbay 6-1 3-6, 10-7

Doubles

Asa Poche-Ethan Michel, ACH def. Gareth Oram-Nathan Hall 6-0, 6-1

Abraham Williams-Josh Clay, ACH def. Jacob False-Brandon Hall 6-1, 6-1

Lutcher 4, Ascension Christian 0

Singles

Jacob Richardson, Lutcher def. Connor Alford

Mark Patterson, Lutcher def. Brennan Pierce 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

Matty Poche-Logan Bourgeois, Lutcher, def. Asa Poche-Ethan Michel 6-0, 6-1

Ty Jeansonne-NIck Dicharry, Lutcher def. Abram Williams-Josh Clay 6-3, 6-1

Ethan Rousssel, Lutcher def. Nick Clay-Elijah Poche 6-2, 4-6, 10-6

Girls tennis

Zachary 4, St. Amant 1

Singles

Ava Baudouin, Zachary def. Briana Breaux, St. Amant 6-0, 6-0

Whitney LeBlanc, Zachary def. Caelan Savoy, St. Amant 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Machaela Neal-Emily Strahan, Zachary def. Victoria Beane-Victoria Marchand, 5-7, 6-3, 10-8

Lillie Sage-Allie Phillips, St. Amant def. Allison Fowler-Elizabeth Norred, Zachary 6-2, 6-1

Gracleyn Church-Abby Haddox, Zachary def. Riley Lawson-Alaina Lieux, St. Amant 6-0, 6-2

Runnels 2, Ascension Christian 1

Singles

Kate Oehrle, Runnels def. Stefanie Savoie 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Skylar-Alysa Morales def. Catherine Bonaventure-Sophie Edwards, 2-6. 6-2, 10-4

Zeena Shammout-Ava Comeaux, Runnels 7-5, 6-3

Lutcher 3, Ascension Christian 0

Singles

Karly Daigle def. Stefanie Savoie, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Mia Schaubhut-Malorie Hymel def. Madison Hebert-Skylar Rattler, 6-0, 6-0

Sydnee Louque-Hannah Roussel def. Ava LaCombe-Alyssa Morales 6-1, 6-0

Boys golf

At Beaver Creek

Par 36

Team scores: 1. Zachary 163. 2. West Feliciana 233. Central 243.

Medalists: 1. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 34. 2. Brogan Givens, Zachary, 37. 3. Drew Silman, Zachary, 41.

