Boys basketball
Nonselect
Friday
Class C final: (4) Pleasant Hill 71, (2) Hicks 58
Class 2A final: (1) Port Allen 78, (2) Rayville 74, OT
Class 5A final: (6) Alexandria 38, Bonnabel 37
Saturday
Class 3A final: (1) Bossier (34-3) vs. (2) Wossman (33-3), 2 p.m.
Class B final: (1) Simsboro (33-4) vs. (2) Doyline (32-2), 4 p.m.
Class 1A final: (1) North Central (26-7) vs. (3) Lincoln Prep (22-6), 6 p.m.
Class 4A final: (1) Peabody (34-3) vs. (2) Breaux Bridge (28-8), 8 p.m.
Select playoffs finals
Division I
(2) St. Augustine (31-1) at Scotlandville (33-3), 4 p.m. Saturday
Division II
(1) St. Thomas More 57, (2) University 56
Division III
(3) Episcopal 48, (1) Dunham 47
Division IV
(6) Calvary Baptist at (1) Crescent City, 7 p.m. Saturday
Division V
(1) Jehovah-Jireh 64, (2) Runnels 45
Dunham 48, Episcopal 47
Dunham 5 4 22 16-48
Episcopal 7 15 18 8-47
SCORING: SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Ricky Volland 17, DJ Morgan 12, Stewart Bonnecze Kaplan McMains 5, Thomas Besselman 4, Jude Forti 3; DUNHAM: Carlos Stewart 25, Jase Augustus 8, Salle Wilson 7, Chase Augustus 4, Rhett Greer 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal (Volland 3, McMains); Dunham 3 (Stewart)
Records: Dunham 22-10; Episcopal 27-9
Jehovah-Jireh 64, Runnels 45
Runnels 12 8 13 12-45
Jehovah-Jireh 23 12 13 16-64
SCORING: RUNNELS: Collins Coates 13, Jack Kahn 11, Phillip Lukinovich 11, Ben Holliday 10; JEHOVAH-JIREH: John-Paul Ricks 21, Shamar Parker 14, Jaden Moore 10, Roderick Dominique 10, Brandon Harton 9.
3-POINT GOALS: Runnels 7 (Kahn 3, Coates 2, Holliday 2); Jehovah-Jireh 5 (Dominique 2, Moore 2, Ricks 1).
Records: Jehovah-Jireh 29-18; Runnels 18-23.
Port Allen 78, Rayville 74
Rayville 10 27 19 14 4-74
Port Allen 24 18 10 18 8-78
SCORING: RAYVILLE: Zyquarius Cowart 17, Kashie Natt 14, Jamon Qualls 13, Dambrion Williams 13, LaBrandon Butler 9, Ramaja Pleasant 6, Derrick Dawson 2; PORT ALLEN: Collin Hollloway 32, Tawasky Johnson 14, Jalen Knox 14, Jyron Allen 10, Elliot McQuillan 8.
3-POINT GOALS: Rayville 5 (Natt 2, Cowart 2, Butler 1); Port Allen 5 (Holloway 2, McQuillan 2, Allen 1)
Records: Port Allen 30-6, Rayville 27-7
Boys tennis
St. Amant 4, Zachary 1
Singles
Tyler Fletcher, Zachary def. Daniel Compton, St. Amant 6-1, 6-1
Presley Sheets, St. Amant def. Charley White, Zachary 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
Laney Leon-Garon Hebert, St. Amant def. Noah Harper-Nate Turner, Zachary 6-3, 6-3
Ulrich Gaffney-Ethan Miller, St. Amant def. Peyton Mannino-Ethan Broussard, Zachary 6-4, 6-2, 10-5
Ascension Christian 3, Runnels 1
Singles
Connor Alford, ACH def. Evan Beonbay 6-1 3-6, 10-7
Doubles
Asa Poche-Ethan Michel, ACH def. Gareth Oram-Nathan Hall 6-0, 6-1
Abraham Williams-Josh Clay, ACH def. Jacob False-Brandon Hall 6-1, 6-1
Lutcher 4, Ascension Christian 0
Singles
Jacob Richardson, Lutcher def. Connor Alford
Mark Patterson, Lutcher def. Brennan Pierce 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
Matty Poche-Logan Bourgeois, Lutcher, def. Asa Poche-Ethan Michel 6-0, 6-1
Ty Jeansonne-NIck Dicharry, Lutcher def. Abram Williams-Josh Clay 6-3, 6-1
Ethan Rousssel, Lutcher def. Nick Clay-Elijah Poche 6-2, 4-6, 10-6
Girls tennis
Zachary 4, St. Amant 1
Singles
Ava Baudouin, Zachary def. Briana Breaux, St. Amant 6-0, 6-0
Whitney LeBlanc, Zachary def. Caelan Savoy, St. Amant 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Machaela Neal-Emily Strahan, Zachary def. Victoria Beane-Victoria Marchand, 5-7, 6-3, 10-8
Lillie Sage-Allie Phillips, St. Amant def. Allison Fowler-Elizabeth Norred, Zachary 6-2, 6-1
Gracleyn Church-Abby Haddox, Zachary def. Riley Lawson-Alaina Lieux, St. Amant 6-0, 6-2
Runnels 2, Ascension Christian 1
Singles
Kate Oehrle, Runnels def. Stefanie Savoie 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Skylar-Alysa Morales def. Catherine Bonaventure-Sophie Edwards, 2-6. 6-2, 10-4
Zeena Shammout-Ava Comeaux, Runnels 7-5, 6-3
Lutcher 3, Ascension Christian 0
Singles
Karly Daigle def. Stefanie Savoie, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Mia Schaubhut-Malorie Hymel def. Madison Hebert-Skylar Rattler, 6-0, 6-0
Sydnee Louque-Hannah Roussel def. Ava LaCombe-Alyssa Morales 6-1, 6-0
Boys golf
At Beaver Creek
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Zachary 163. 2. West Feliciana 233. Central 243.
Medalists: 1. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 34. 2. Brogan Givens, Zachary, 37. 3. Drew Silman, Zachary, 41.