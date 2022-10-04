It was a Sunday, and Zephaniah Powell had a lot on his mind when he woke up. He pondered tasks to complete at home and school.
Moments after he got up, the Amite High head coach knew something was wrong.
“I had just started moving around and I felt weird. I was going to put some pants on so I could go outside, and I could not raise my right leg,” Powell recalled. “I was trying to communicate what was going on to my wife, but I could not. My tongue felt like it weighed 1,000 pounds.
“Immediately, she said, ‘Something is wrong … let me take you to the hospital.’ We think we know the human body … but not always. When it picks the time to let you know something is wrong, you know.”
Powell’s wife, Adrianna, rushed him to nearby North Oaks Hospital in Hammond on Aug. 12. Eight months after hoisting the Class 2A championship trophy at the Caesars Superdome, the 44-year-old Powell struggled to raise his arms and legs.
The initial diagnosis was a ministroke, but there was more. Once treatment began, Powell’s heart stopped and he was resuscitated. Days later, a pacemaker was implanted to alleviate a heart problem Powell did not know he had.
All these factors made Powell’s return to the sidelines for Thursday’s 14-6 win over Tangipahoa Parish rival Kentwood a triumph fueled by support from his school, medical staff and well-wishers from across the state.
When he was finally able to check his phone days after the surgery, Powell found texts from his players and their parents, his coaches, rival coaches and college coaches, including LSU’s Brian Kelly. Powell and the Warriors got to watch an LSU practice before his health problems, and the Tigers did not forget.
Courtney Whigham took over as acting head coach, but the duties involved to run the Amite program were shared. Powell relayed messages through his son, Simeon, a senior cornerback/wide receiver for a few days. Then his wife agreed that it was OK to text the other coaches.
“Everybody … the coaches, administrators and teachers just took over and did what needed to be done at school,” Powell said while waiting for doughnuts he was bringing to the Amite staff Tuesday. “It was amazing to watch and hear about what happened. Now I am rewarding them.”
Powell also credits the North Oaks medical staff for taking care of him while he was sidelined from coaching. He got cleared to return to regular activities last week.
For Week 3 and Week 4, Powell coached from the press box. His work schedule is now three to four days a week and includes added rest on game days.
Powell is always eager to talk about the Warriors, who moved back up to Class 3A this fall and are ranked No. 5 in the latest LSWA poll thanks to four straight wins after a season-opening loss to 5A Hammond.
“The biggest questions we had were about the offensive line going into the season,” Powell said. “We graduated seven guys on that line and had one starter returning.
“The guys up front have responded and they get better every week. We have the skill guys who can make plays behind them.”
One of those skill players, Powell’s son, was injured Thursday. He had surgery to repair a patella tendon injury on Tuesday. Simeon Powell also led Amite to the Class 2A title game in basketball last spring and hopes to play point guard in college.
As his ponders his injury, the younger Powell frames his own experience in terms of watching his father.
“I helped my stepmother get my dad in the car when they went to the hospital,” Simeon Powell recalled. “After they drove off, I got emotional. To me, my dad is a superhero who can do anything. Being able to play for him and win a state title with him means everything.
“Watching him not being able to move around or do much at first was hard. Gradually, he got stronger. Seeing him back on the sidelines was special. My goal is to work as hard as I can to get back and play basketball this season.”
Even as he took his son to a series of doctor’s appointments, Powell continued to count his blessings.
“People talk about getting a wake-up call like this, and it is for me,” Powell said. “When you get a chance to pick up the phone, call somebody and tell them you love them. I do.”