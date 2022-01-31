Boys
1. Zachary (24-3): Yes, the Class 5A Broncos are No. 1 on this list after coming from behind to beat Class 4A Division II power Liberty 53-50 at home Monday night. Zachary also beat Madison Prep and L.B. Landry last week, ahead of Monday’s showdown.
2, Liberty (19-4): Even with a loss to defending 5A champion Zachary, the Class 4A Patriots continue to build on their résumé. Cases in point include key wins last week. Liberty beat 5A Scotlandville for a second time and then posted a big win over 4A power Peabody.
3. Madison Prep (17-5): The Class 3A Chargers lost two of three games last week and both were to quality opponents — Zachary and New Orleans-based Carver but remain among the elite in BR.
4. Scotlandville (18-4): Like Madison Prep, the Hornets lost of three games last week. SHS’ losses were to Liberty and then to Carver. Given the level of competition, it is tough to drop the Hornets on this list.
5. Walker (20-5): The Class 5A Wildcats netted three wins last week, including a two-point victory over the next team on this list, Class 1A/Division IV power Southern Lab. Walker does not have as much height as in past years but makes up for it in other areas.
6. Southern Lab (20-4): It was a 3-1 week for the Kittens. In addition to the close loss to Walker, Southern Lab also had a five-point win over 1A Lincoln Prep in its Joel Hawkins Classic last weekend.
7. Donaldsonville (20-4): So far, so good for the Class 3A Tigers. They won twice last week and are 4-0 in District 9-3A. That makes 10 wins in the Tigers' last 11 games.
8. University (14-4): Looks like the Class 3A/Division II Cubs are rounding into shape nicely. Wins last week over Jehovah-Jireh and Northlake Christian give U-High a six-game winning streak.
9. Jehovah-Jireh (15-10) and Episcopal (20-5): Class C JCA beat Episcopal just more than a week ago and also beat Class C rival Family Christian. Sandwiched in between was a loss to U-High.
Meanwhile, the Knights bounced back nicely from the loss to the Warriors to post wins over 4A Lakeshore and 2A rival Dunham.
Up next: Catholic, East Ascension, Livonia, Port Allen, St. Amant, St. Michael.
Girls
1. Walker (26-3): Any doubt here? If there is, consider the two overwhelming victories last week — one over a notable 3A team and the other over a District 4-5A rival with a rich tradition.
2. Brusly (21-3): The Class 3A Panthers also flexed their muscle last week with big wins over parish rival Port Allen and a notable 5A team, EBR tourney champion McKinley.
3. Albany (17-6): Yet another impressive 3A team in the metro area. The Hornets were 1-1 last week. A loss to 5A power Ponchatoula snapped a seven-game winning streak for AHS.
4. Madison Prep (16-12): A planned game with one of the state’s hottest 5A teams, Lafayette High, was canceled. But the 3A Chargers picked up three wins victories last week.
5. Episcopal (16-5): Victories over 5A St. Joseph’s Academy and 2A rival Dunham give the Knights six wins in a row. Up next is a game with 5A Chapelle and the District 8-2A tourney.
6. Liberty (15-12): The Patriots of Class 4A have had an up-and-down season and logged three wins over District 7-4A foes last week.
7. Zachary (16-10): How hot is Zachary? The 4-5A Broncos have won seven of their past 10 games, including five in a row. Looks like Zachary is peaking at the right time.
8. Southern Lab (15-10): The Class 1A/Division IV Kittens continue their first varsity season in solid fashion, posting three more victories last week.
9. St. Amant (14-9): What is the best way to shake off a three-game winning streak? Like the District 5-5A Gators did, with four straight wins, three of which were against district teams.
10. McKinley (12-7): The Panthers lost three games last week, including a six-point loss to St. Amant. It will be interesting to see how this team responds this week.
Up next: Denham Springs, Donaldsonville, East Iberville, Family Christian, Scotlandville, Springfield, Woodlawn,