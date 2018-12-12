Scotlandville High Principal Tiffany Quiett confirmed that her school is again in the market for a head football coach.
“Yes it is true … coach (Jules) Sullen has stepped down,” Quiett said. “And we started the process (Wednesday) where people can apply using the portal on the EBR School Board website. I’m not sure how long the application period will be. We will have to see how the process goes.”
Sullen, who came to Scotlandville from his alma mater, LaGrange of Lake Charles, spent one season as head coach of the Hornets. Scotlandville finished 4-7, including a loss in the first round of the Division I select playoffs.
Sullen was the Hornets' fourth coach in five years. Robert Valdez was hired to replace Eric Randall, who is now head coach at Baker. After one season, Valdez left to become head coach at St. James, located near his home in Gramercy.
LaVanta Davis led Scotlandville to a Division I runner-up finish in 2016 and the semifinals in 2017. He is now the associate head coach/defensive coordinator for Valdez at St. James.
Quiett said a committee made up of staff members will be used during the search process.
“We will be looking for someone who shows a commitment to the school and program,” Quiett said. “Our students and parents deserve that.”
Also seeking coaches
Meanwhile, Lee, Broadmoor and Glen Oaks high schools continue their search for coaches. All applicants should visit www.EBRschools.org to apply.
Lee is adding football to its list of sports and will play subvarsity for two seasons. The deadline to apply is Dec. 19. Applicants should complete a job application on the EBR Schools web site and send a résumé to Lee Principal Rob Howle at RHowle@ebrschools.org.
For the Broadmoor position, contact Broadmoor Athletic Director Rusty Price at RPrice@ebrschools.org or Principal Stacy Bradford at SBradford2@ebrschools.org for added information.
For the Glen Oaks position, conact GOHS Athletic Director Alicia Dedeaux at ABrooks1@ebrschools.org. or Principal Edward Hunter at Ehunter@ebrschools.org.