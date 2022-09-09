Looking to build upon a 25-0 win over Woodlawn last week, University High found tougher sledding against the Archbishop Rummel Raiders during Friday’s 17-14 loss.
Despite coach Andy Martin’s decision to use four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry in the shotgun as a running back, the Cubs had difficulty moving the ball on the ground with any consistency against a stout Raiders defense.
The Raiders offense wasn't much more effective early on, as the unit was kept out of the red zone during the entire first half. That changed in the second half, when the Raiders marched down the field to even the score at 7-7, then had a 79-yard catch-and-run from Jaidyn Martin on a dump off pass from Casey Avrard.
How it was won
Both offenses struggled to find any rhythm, but when Seth Gale took a Rummel punt back 42 yards to set up shop on Rummel’s side of the field, the Cubs capitalized. After a pair of punishing short-yardage carries by Ausberry, quarterback Blake Abney called his own number on the option and fought his way into the end zone from 11 yards out, the game’s only score of the first half.
The Raiders came out hot with their run game in the second half, and the Cubs couldn’t keep up. Rummel coach Nick Monica added Norman Taylor into the mix at running back, and he positioned his offense to operate heavily out of the I-formation to complement Taylor’s bruising style of running.
Player of the game
Jaiden Martin, RB, Rummel: Martin was a fixture in the backfield for the Raiders, but it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter that he really left his mark on the game. With two minutes left, Martin took a dump pass from Avrard 79 yards to the house, his first catch of the game. He also finished with 20 carries for 63 yards as well.
They said it
U-High coach Andy Martin: "It was a good, hard match like we thought it would be, between two teams that are physical. That’s what I wanted to see, if we could match their physicality and I thought we did a good job with that. They got us on the scoreboard, which is good for them. But like I said, in the end, we’ll be all right from this."
Notables
• Rummel and U-High combined for 67 points in Week 1, but only managed a combined seven in the first half Friday.
• U-High running back Riley Small saw 27 touches for a total of 115 yards, but he was kept out of the end zone.
• Both kickers (Seth Gale for U-High, Chris Wallace for Rummel) were active in their team’s passing games, as Gale hauled in three catches for 14 yards and a touchdown while Wallace caught a single pass for four.
• The first turnover didn’t come until there were 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter, when Ashton Stamp intercepted a pass from Blake Abney.