PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine hit one 3-pointer the entire night but dominated in the lane and won both the rebound and turnover battles, which are main ingredients in a winning basketball recipe.
Tara struggled to hit shots and fell into a 27-4 halftime hole the Trojans could not climb out.
Keithan Ranel led Plaquemine (11-6) with 14 points and Latral Weary added 11 in the Green Devils’ 60-26 win over Tara on Tuesday night in the District 7-4A opener.
Gary Nicholas was also in double figures with 10 for Plaquemine.
Jakobe Wilson paced Tara (5-10) with 10 points. Tuesday’s win was Plaquemine’s third in a row.
“I told them don’t settle for jump shots because we get jump shot happy,” Plaquemine coach Donald Johnson said. “I told them let’s put pressure on the defense by cutting hard and finishing around the basket. That was a point of emphasis, finishing at the rim.”
Plaquemine opened the game with an 11-0 run, and Tara’s first points came with 3:55 left in the quarter. The Trojans came out of halftime looking to cut into the 23-point deficit and got it to 16 at 34-18 on Wilson’s layup with 3:10 left in the third quarter.
Plaquemine responded by closing the quarter on an 8-0 run that put the lead back at 24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team shot well from beyond the 3-point arc as they combined to go 2-for-22. Tara had 26 turnovers, while Plaquemine turned it over 23 times.
“We weren’t ready to play. We were just flat,” Tara coach Marqus Mitchell said. “It shouldn’t take motivation to do something you say you love. We just came out flat, and we finished flat.”
Plaquemine outrebounded the Trojans 35-23. Tara went a little more than 11 minutes of game action without scoring a point, which included the entire second quarter.
“I thought we did a good job early of coming out and doing what we wanted to do and focusing on the game plan because we haven’t been doing a good job of executing the game plan," Johnson said. “They made a little run in the third quarter, which I told them was going to happen. We were able to recover and kind of finish of well.”
Next up for Plaquemine is a road matchup against Zachary on Friday. Tara’s next game will be a district matchup against Liberty on Friday at home.