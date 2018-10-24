The Holmes-Rahe Life Stress Inventory assigns point values for major life changes. If the point total gets too high, the chances for an accident or illness reportedly increases.
High school football programs do not have that kind of gauge. If there was one, Scotlandville might be a test case. Scotlandville has its third head coach in four seasons.
As Cameron Armstead watched first-year coach Jules Sullen conduct Wednesday's practice, the Hornets quarterback recalled tough times, including a three-game losing streak. His message was a simple one — the Hornets are OK going into Friday’s District 4-5A game against fifth-ranked Zachary.
“Coach Sullen keeps things pretty basic,” Armstead said. “It took time for us to come together. We understand what he expects and what we need to do.”
Scotlandville (4-3, 2-2) hosts Zachary (6-2, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The game puts a spotlight on the Hornets, who battled through adversity, including the loss of four starters to season-ending injuries. Armstead missed two games with a concussion.
Yet the Hornets keep battling. Sullen stopped practice at one point to express frustration about a series of simple mistakes. The players got the message and responded to Sullen, who came to Baton Rouge after a stint as head coach at his alma mater, LaGrange of Lake Charles.
In the two previous seasons under LaVanta Davis, now the associate coach at St. James, the Hornets finished as Division I select runner-up and a Division I semifinalist. The imprint left by Davis and St. James head coach Robert Valdez in one season as Scotlandville head coach is notable.
So was the presence of top players like defensive back Kelvin Joseph (now at LSU), running back Trenton Charles (Yale) and quarterback Levi Lewis (Louisiana-Lafayette).
The presence of mind the reformulated Hornets have shown impresses Sullen.
“You have new coaches, new players and a new system,” Sullen said. “It took us a while to learn each other. Injuries changed things, too. We had to figure out where things fit, whether it was moving a guy into a new position or trying something different.”
What some might see as a low point was the turning the point — a 50-22 loss to Walker in a Week 5 District 4-5A game with junior quarterback Jesse Craig at the helm.
Armstead was sidelined. Even though the Hornets lost, the senior quarterback was inspired.
“Look, Walker made some great plays,” Armstead said. “We never gave up. We kept at it and when they scored, we came back and scored. I could feel the energy change.”
And so could Sullen. After a Week 6 win over Belaire, the Hornets pulled off a stunning 37-7 win over Live Oak, a team that was then ranked the LSWA’s top 10.
Scotlandville used an open date in Week 8 to continue to heal and work on continuity. Sullen calls Zachary the most disciplined and fastest team Scotlandville has played.
Sullen can’t predict whether the Hornets can apply enough pressure to build up points against Zachary. The game is a means to an end — the Division I playoffs that begin in two weeks.
“We’re going to be in the playoffs and this game is a good preparation,” Sullen said. “This is part of the process."