You can call it an inside job. More importantly, Korey Lindsey is elated to be called by his new job title — head football coach at Liberty.
The former Scotlandville and Southern Illinois star was an assistant coach for the Patriots last fall. He succeeds Drey Trosclair, who left the school in January and is now the head coach at Plaquemine High.
“It’s been a journey, and I am excited to get the opportunity,” Lindsey said. “I went back and got my degree (from Southern Illinois) and was coaching on the college level. Then COVID hit, my mom got ill and I had to step aside, come home and focus on that.
“When my mom got healthy, I got calls about coming back to a college, but I was not ready. Then I got a call to call Liberty, and it was no-brainer. Once I started getting involved with the kids and the community, I was alive. I fell in love.”
Though the 33-year-old Lindsey adapted from coaching college athletes to coaching in high school, he said he did not apply for the Liberty position immediately.
“I did want to stay at Liberty, but I did not want to apply at first,” Lindsey said. “But then the players and some other people were saying, ‘Why not you, coach?' So, I decided to apply.”
Lindsey, the son of Mentorship Academy football coach Keith Woods, coached safeties last fall and also was Liberty’s boys track coach.
Before Liberty, Lindsey coached at Pittsburg State University and had accepted a job at Wayne State College but resigned months later to care for his mother. He also coached at Southwest Minnesota State and at SIU.
Lindsey earned first-team AP All-America honors as a cornerback at Southern Illinois, where he played from 2007-10. He was drafted by the Bengals and spent time with the Cardinals, Colts, Saints and Cowboys before moving to the CFL. Lindsey played for Hamilton in 2014 and Ottawa in 2015.
At Liberty, Lindsey inherits a team led by running back Kaleb Jackson, a four-star prospect. In addition to filling out his coaching staff, Lindsey is looking at other changes for the Patriots as they move up to Class 5A this fall.
“There will be things we will have to do differently, because we are moving to 5A,” Lindsey said. “The move from 4A to 5A is huge, and we need to prepare for that.”