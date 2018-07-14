Each time Herb Thomas hit the artificial turf at Lafayette’s St. Thomas More High last week, he relished it.
By definition, 7-on-7 football is not supposed to feature much contact. Thomas sought it out.
The Plaquemine High School senior quarterback knows he has plenty to prove. Just 10 months ago, it looked like a broken hip would end his athletic career.
His family and coaches were told he might walk with a limp for the rest of his life. Thomas spent time in a wheelchair and was homeschooled until January.
“I don’t take any day that I can play for granted,” Thomas said. “I was told I would have to work harder than I ever had to make it back. It was not easy, but I did it.”
If the name sounds familiar but the sport does not, there is a reason. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Thomas was the starting point guard for the Green Devils basketball team as a freshman and sophomore. He was a double-digit scorer and all-district performer.
Thomas did not play football until his sophomore year at Plaquemine, and he played behind Todd Harris (now at LSU) and Wayne Toussant (Louisiana Tech), as a defensive back.
Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano knew Thomas was a middle school and youth-league quarterback. Thomas already had natural leadership skills because he was a point guard.
The Green Devils brought Thomas along slowly as a quarterback a year ago. He had a breakout game against Class 5A power Ouachita, rushing for more than 160 yards and three touchdowns.
Thomas’ roll continued the next week when Plaquemine hosted District 6-4A foe Tara. Distefano’s plan was to rotate another quarterback into the game the play before the injury happened.
“I was running down the sideline and was about to pass the last defender when another guy jumped on my back,” Thomas said. “As I went down, I heard the bone break. I couldn’t get up, and I yelled for my teammates.”
A doctor surgically repaired the hip using metal screws.
“It devastated me,” Distefano said. “Early on, it did not look good. They said he might walk with a limp. It was tough for me to accept that his life might be defined by that one play.”
Former Plaquemine and LSU star Davon Godchaux, now with the Miami Dolphins, talked to Thomas about the torn ACL injury he suffered at Plaquemine.
Godchaux implored him to beat the odds.
Doctors upgraded their prognosis for Thomas in December. Weeks of physical therapy and added work with athletic trainers at Plaquemine followed.
“I had to do a lot of squats and work with my legs,” Thomas said. “My muscles were so weak. I remember my leg shaking, I was so weak. It was so hard.”
Thomas sat out spring football practice and continued to gain strength. His first test came when the Green Devils faced Port Allen in a summer basketball game last month.
“He was tentative at first ... not really sure what he could do,” basketball coach Donald Ray Johnson said. “After a few minutes, he started to feel more comfortable. Pretty soon, he started playing like he always has.”
How will Thomas handle a hit in football? That's a huge question, and it's also the reason he seeks contact in 7-on-7 games.
While on recent vacation, Thomas set off a metal detector in an airport with one of the screws in his hip.
It gave Thomas a fleeting reminder of the injury. He is eager for the games to be played and excited about college football dreams he has.
Thomas has no scholarship offers at the moment, but he said he's receiving letters from a few football schools.
“No guarantees ... I am thankful for this chance,” Thomas said.