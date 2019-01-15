Two of January’s top high school events, the Louisiana Classic Invitational wrestling tournament and the LSU Indoor Qualifier track meet, are set for this weekend.
The 46th Louisiana Classic begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales with a total of 55 teams from Louisiana and other states scheduled to compete.
Action resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday and concludes with finals at 4:45 p.m., also Saturday.
LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House is the site of Saturday’s LSU Indoor Qualifier that begins at 11 a.m. with both field events and track events.
Gatorade honors Holzman
Mount Carmel Academy standout Ellie Holzman claimed the Louisiana Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year honor for the third straight year. A news released announced the award Tuesday.
Winning the Louisiana award makes Holzman eligible to win Gatorade’s National Player of the Year honor. The 6-foot-2 Holzman, an Illinois signee, led the Cubs to a 42-2 record and the Division I LHSAA title.
Holzman recorded 571 kills, 303 digs, 101 blocks and 30 aces last fall. She had an incredible .486 hitting percentage. She concluded her high school career with 2,426 kills, 1,379 digs and 749 blocks.
Job openings
- Baton Rouge High seeks a gymnastics coach who is certified to teach physical education for 2019-20.
Job requirements include teaching beginning, intermediate and advance gymnastics classes, coaching the girls/boys gymnastics team, sponsoring the gymnastics club, hosting three to four local meets each year and hosting the LHSAA gymnastics meet.
Contact BRHS Principal Nanette McCann by email at ngreer@ebrschools.org.
Glen Oaks is looking to hire a volleyball coach for 2019. Contact GOHS athletic director Alicia Dedeaux at ABrooks1@ebrschools.¬org. or Principal Edward Hunter at Ehunter@ebrschools.o¬rg for added details.
Prep notables
Former Madison Prep standouts Josh LeBlanc of Georgetown and Josh Anderson of Western Kentucky have both made their mark this season.
LeBlanc, a true freshman, is averaging 9.4 points and 8.2 rebounds a game, including a recent win over Howard in which he had 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Anderson, a sophomore, is averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds a game. He has made multiple appearances in ESPN's Top 10 with spectacular dunks.