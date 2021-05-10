Mark Cascio said he became a coach with one goal in mind — to become head basketball coach at his alma mater, Catholic High.
After eight years as the Bears’ head coach, Cascio is moving to the college ranks. The 36-year-old Cascio has accepted a job as a women’s basketball assistant coach at Appalachian State.
“When I got into coaching, I wanted to be the coach at Catholic High,” Cascio said. “At some point, I think most of us ponder the possibility of coaching on the college level. It was something I did think about.
“The fact that I will be coaching on the women’s side is a twist. But I am very excited about this next adventure and so is my family. Having them on board is what made this possible.”
Cascio had a record of 174-77, won five District 5-5A titles and led the Bears to the LHSAA’s Division I select semifinals in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.
A 2003 Catholic High graduate, Cascio coached at Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Christian Life Academy before taking over as the Bears’ head coach.
Cascio’s CLA team won a Class 1A title in 2012, beating local rival White Castle 66-60 in a title game that was played at Louisiana Tech in Ruston.
At App State, Cascio will serve as an assistant to former LSU women’s assistant Angel Elderkin, who has been the Mountaineers head coach since 2014.
In a social media statement announcing his move to App State, Cascio said coaching at Catholic has been “a dream come true” and thanks those who played for supported the program.
Catholic High is accepting resumes for its head basketball position. Send resumes to incoming athletic director Ben DiPalma at bdipalma@catholichigh.org.
College level moves
The day after running two marks that ranked in the nation’s top 10 at the LHSAA Outdoor Track meet, Woodlawn hurdler/football player Lanard Harris announced he has committed to UL for track with plans to walk on to the football team.
Harris had previously signed with Cisco Community College. His time of 36.91 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles last Saturday ranks No. 4 nationally.
• Former Denham Springs girls basketball standout Kate Thompson has signed with Louisiana Tech after playing at Wisconsin as a freshman in 2020-21. The 6-foot-2 Thompson was an all-state player at DSHS.
• Olivia “Libby” Barnes of Holden signed a powerlifting scholarship with Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Miss., an NAIA school
Barnes was the Division V runner-up in the 123-pound division at the 2021 LHSAA championships. Barnes also competed in swimming and softball and was part of four Class B state softball championship teams.
Henry resigns
Ascension Catholic softball coach Don Henry has resigned, according to ACHS athletic director Nancy Guillot.
Those interested in applying for the head softball job at ACHS should send resumes to principal Sandy Pizzolato at sandy.pizzolato@acbulldogs.org or Guillot at nancy.guillot@acbulldogs.org.