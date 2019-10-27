BR.stamanteavolley.101619 HS 532.JPG
St. Amant's Elaina Anderson (22) and Gracie Duplechein (20) go up to defend against East Ascension's Truli Joseph (18), Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at East Ascension High School in Gonzales, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Monday

Baker at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Istrouma, 5 p.m.

Episcopal at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Runnels at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Brusly, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Central, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Family Christian at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Brusly at Belaire, 5 p.m.

McKinley at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.

East Ascension at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Lee at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Walker, 6 p.m.

University at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Rayne at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at Tara, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

East Ascension at University, 5 p.m.

False River Academy at Runnels, 5 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Capitol at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Central Private at The Brighton School, 6 p.m.

St. John at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Zachary, 6 p.m.

The Dunham School at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Glen Oaks at Belaire, 5 p.m.

Zachary at Walker, 5 p.m.

Northeast at The Dunham School, 5:30 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

