Big improvements do not always lead to major accomplishments. But for Catholic-Pointe Coupee pitcher Blaire Bizette it certainly did.
Bizette, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, was selected as the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State softball team.
“This is such an honor … I can’t think of a better way to end it (high school career),” Bizette said. “Last season got cut short by COVID. I feel like everything kind of fell into place this year.
“When I was a freshman, my velocity was 60 (mph) and now it is 67. My mental approach to facing hitters improved. And I had my teammates and defense there to back me up. It really did come together.”
Bizette led the Hornets to a runner-up finish in Division IV. She finished 16-4 with a 1.29 earned run average and 142 strikeouts. Bizette also hit .500 with 10 extra base hits and 38 RBIs.
Oak Grove’s Chad Ashburn was voted the Outstanding Player on the 1A baseball squad also released Saturday. Ashburn (8-3, 1.97 ERA) threw a no-hitter in the title game as OGHS won its first LHSAA baseball title since 2001. He also had 80 strikeouts in 60⅓ innings pitched.
Ty Rollinson of Oak Grove and Tiffany Wood of Division IV champion Calvary Baptist were selected as the Coach of Year winners for the LSWA squads by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Teammates Taylor Bonaventure (.484, 45 RBIs) and Hannah Dugas (.467, 29 RBIs) join Bizette on the 1A softball squad. CHSPC’s Aiden Vosburg, an LSU Eunice signee made the 1A baseball squad.
Vosburg led the Hornets to their first LHSAA tourney berth in Sulphur. He batted .410 with 21 extra-base hits and 30 RBI and 30 runs scored. On the mound, he allowed five earned runs all season and had a 1.51 ERA.
LSWA CLASS 1A All-State
SOFTBALL
Pos Player Cl stats
P Lila Ostrowski Oak Grove Sr. 15-7
P Blaire Bizette Catholic-PC Sr. 16-4
P Landri Campbell LaSalle Jr. 24-6
P Riley Walker Calvary Sr. 17-3
C Carli Estis LaSalle Sr. .472
IF Sarah Adams Cedar Creek Jr. .500
IF Ramsey Walker Calvary Fr. .538
IF Alyssa Duncan Merryville Sr. .517
IF Madison Crowe Oak Grove Sr. .392
OF Jamie Fielder Calvary Sr. .549
OF Raelen Gongre Montgomery Sr. .398
OF Rylee Labruyere Opelousas Catholic Sr. .468
UT Sarah Grace Loftin St. Frederick, Sr. .425
UT DJ Lynch Calvary Fr. .468
UT Hannah Dugas Catholic-PC .467
UT Taylor Bonaventure Catholic-PC Sr. .484
UT Riley Dyson, Merryville Sr. .507
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: BlAIRE BIZETTE, CATHOLIC-PC
COACH OF THE YEAR: TIFFANY WOOD, CALVARY
Honorable mention: Trinitee Bruno, Calvary; Jamie Fielder, Calvary; Madison Cory, Calvary; Katie Paul Woods, Logansport; Annabelle Fontenot, St. Edmund; Blaire Gerald, Opelousas Catholic; Chloe Miller, Montgomery; Savannah Valentine, LaSalle; Stormy Street, LaSalle; Abagail Creighton, St. Frederick; Brighley Crayon, Montgomery; Haille Crappell, Central Catholic; Madison Cory, Calvary; Hallie Dupre, Ascension Christian; Kelli LeDoux, Grand Lake; Riley Spradlin, Cedar Creek; MaKenzie Myers, Montgomery; DJ Lynch; Calvary, Fr.; Kiaya Brown, Covenant Christian Academy; Charlotte Lottinger, Covenant Christian Academy; Ali Mancuso, St. John; Camryn Loving, Riverside; Mia Daigle, Grand Lake; Piper Yarbrough, St. Frederick; Ramsey Bradford, Oak Grove; MaKenzie Myers, Montgomery; Taylor Gongre, Montgomery; Karleigh Soileau, St. Edmund.
BASEBALL
Pos Player Cl stats
P Chad Ashburn Oak Grove Sr. 8-3
P Jacob White Ouachita Christian Sr. 7-1
P Devin David, Grand Lake Jr. 8-1
P Caleb Menina Central Catholic Sr. 8-3
C Thomas Marsala St. Frederick Jr. .479
IF Reid Milligan Oak Grove Sr. .458
IF Jon Michael Cader Ouachita Christian Sr. .390
IF Drake Guidry Opelousas Catholic Sr. .341
IF Carter Fabre Covenant Christian Sr. .345
OF Jace Bernard St. Frederick Sr. .377
OF 1st Ethan Busby St. Mary’s Sr. .379
OF Eli Fountain, Grand Lake, Sr. .340
UT Bryce Rozas Opelousas Catholic Sr. 7-2
UT Kade Woods Ouachita Christian Sr. .355
UT Patrick Vienne St. Mary’s Sr. .474
UT Aiden Vosburg Catholic-PC Sr. .410
UT Jackson Legg Calvary So. 6-1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CHAD ASHBURN, OAK GROVE
COACH OF THE YEAR: TY ROLLINSON, OAK GROVE
Honorable mention: Mikie Bazer, Vermilion Catholic; Aiden Harris, Ouachita Christian; Connor Mulhern, Ouachita Christian; Lane Warren, Oak Grove; Connor Matherne, Covenant Christian; Roth John, Covenant Christian Academy; Hayden Scott, Covenant Christian Academy; Trent Hillen, Central Catholic; Drew McKneely, Catholic-PC; Garrett Taylor, St. Frederick; Cal Idom, Ouachita Christian; Ross Cournoyer, Merryville; Garrett Taylor, St. Frederick; Trent Hillen, Central Catholic; Jackson Legg, Calvary; Kyzer Smith, Calvary; Causey Owen, Merryville; Dylan Simmons, Country Day; Cade Bedgood, Calvary; Lex Melancon, Ascension Catholic; Deuce Clement, Oak Grove; Graeme Fidelak, St. Mary’s; Nathan Slaughter, St. Mary’s; Aiden Reed, Oberlin; Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic; Payne Williams, St. Mary’s; Kade Massey, Grand Lake; Blaise Duncan, Merryville; Aubrey Gathright, Ascension Christian; Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic.