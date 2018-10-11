Woodlawn won its second game of the season on Homecoming night 33-8 against Tara.
Despite turning it over five times as a team, Woodlawn quarterback Tyrell Smith and running back Jonero Scott made enough plays on offense and defense to help the Panthers (2-5, 1-1 District 6-4A) hold firm.
Smith opened the game’s scoring with a 21-yard run. He kept it on an option and was able to beat the defense to the pylon for the score.
Defensive back Julius Bowie appeared to have scored the second Woodlawn touchdown on a 54-yard punt return, but a block in the back negated it and the Panthers started their drive at the Tara 30-yard line. After a first-down holding call on Tara, Smith connected with a wide-open Bryant Jacob in the end zone for the 20-yard score.
On the ensuing Tara possession, the Trojans (1-6, 0-2) quickly found themselves in a hole after a false start on first down. Then on the next play, quarterback Brandon Jordan’s passed to running back Darius Brooks, who fumbled and recovered at the 1-yard line. But a face-mask penalty on Woodlawn bailed Tara out of a tough spot.
Nonetheless, the poor field position and a bad punt resulted in Woodlawn getting the ball at the Tara 28. On second down, Scott made the Trojans pay with a 28-yard touchdown run.
Kicker Jacob Barnes made all three of his extra-point attempts in the first half, and Woodlawn raced out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Tara once again gave Woodlawn great field position on its first second-half drive, but defensive back Cornell McDuffery intercepted Smith in the end zone. However, McDuffery made a crucial mistake when he ran the ball out of the end zone and kneeled at the 1-yard line. Woodlawn sent an all-out blitz on the next play and sacked Jordan in the end zone for a safety and a 23-0 lead.
The Panthers fumbled on their next drive, and Tara recovered at midfield. Jordan completed three passes for 15 yards, ran for 6 more and recovered a fumble in the red zone that he returned 15 yards to the 4 to set up first-and-goal.
But then Tara's mistakes popped up again. Two false-start penalties led to a missed 36-yard field-goal attempt.
The next score was a 32-yard field goal by Woodlawn’s Barnes in the third quarter for a 26-0 lead.
Barnes lined up for another kick later in the second half, but the hold went through the holder’s hands and Tara returned the ball all the way down to the 4-yard line. Jordan scored on the following play and converted a 2-point conversion for Tara’s only points of the game.
Woodlawn defensive back Cameron Rogers capped off the game with a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth when Tara’s Jaylon Lathers overthrew his intended receiver.