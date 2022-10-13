DYLAN AUBERT
LIBERTY LB, Sr.
Aubert is a ballhawk who needs to excel Friday when the Patriots’ face another huge defensive challenge from Woodlawn, led by LSU commitment Rickie Collins at QB and a corps of receivers that starts with Clayton Adams. Through 6 games, Aubert is averaging approximately 10 tackles per game for LHS.
JOHN HUBBARD
Scotlandville WR, Sr.
The 5-foot-6 Hubbard was best known as a basketball player until he burst on the scene with a key TD catch vs. Central two years ago. Now he leads all area receivers with 30 catches for 640 yards and 6 touchdowns. Hubbard had 159 yards and 2 TDs last week.
TYLON JOHNSON
Madison Prep QB, So.
Johnson had the task of succeeding four-year starter Zeon Chriss, now of UL. Even though the Chargers play a tough schedule packed with upper class teams, the District 6-3A showdown with U-High is arguably the biggest game of his career to date. Johnson has 426 passing yards for MPA.