Southern Lab defensive back Dylan Day (3) returns the interception against Madison Prep quarterback Tylon Johnson in the first quarter on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

DYLAN AUBERT

LIBERTY LB, Sr.

Aubert is a ballhawk who needs to excel Friday when the Patriots’ face another huge defensive challenge from Woodlawn, led by LSU commitment Rickie Collins at QB and a corps of receivers that starts with Clayton Adams. Through 6 games, Aubert is averaging approximately 10 tackles per game for LHS.

JOHN HUBBARD

Scotlandville WR, Sr.

The 5-foot-6 Hubbard was best known as a basketball player until he burst on the scene with a key TD catch vs. Central two years ago. Now he leads all area receivers with 30 catches for 640 yards and 6 touchdowns. Hubbard had 159 yards and 2 TDs last week.

TYLON JOHNSON

Madison Prep QB, So.

Johnson had the task of succeeding four-year starter Zeon Chriss, now of UL. Even though the Chargers play a tough schedule packed with upper class teams, the District 6-3A showdown with U-High is arguably the biggest game of his career to date. Johnson has 426 passing yards for MPA.

